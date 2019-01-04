×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

South Africa into lead in 2nd test against Pakistan

Associated Press
NEWS
News
38   //    04 Jan 2019, 16:30 IST
AP Image

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa pushed ahead in the second test against Pakistan by reaching 188-4 at lunch Friday on the second day for a lead of 11.

Captain Faf du Plessis was 33 not out and Temba Bavuma 15 not out to bring some stability after Pakistan had two breakthroughs in the morning session at Newlands. The tourists could have had a morale-boosting third wicket had an edge from Bavuma very early in his innings carried a few more inches to Azhar Ali at first slip.

Pakistan's biggest moment came early in the session when Mohammad Abbas bowled Hashim Amla with a delivery that jagged back dramatically and knocked the leg stump out of the ground.

South Africa had added only three runs to its overnight score of 123-2, and Amla nothing to his score, when Abbas struck in the second over of the day.

Shaheen Afridi added the wicket of Theunis de Bruyn for 13, leaving du Plessis and Bavuma to put South Africa back on track with an unbroken partnership of 39.

South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 177 on the first day and already leads the three-test series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in Centurion.

Associated Press
NEWS
Remembering the last time Pakistan won a Test in South...
RELATED STORY
South Africa takes control of 2nd test against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Hosts in...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 2nd Test: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan out for 190, South Africa needs 149 to win 1st test
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19: Can Mercurial Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st Test: Preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 1st Test: Match even on...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan recalls Amir for 3-test series against South Africa
RELATED STORY
Steyn breaks record, South Africa edges 1st day vs. Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us