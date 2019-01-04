South Africa into lead in 2nd test against Pakistan

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa pushed ahead in the second test against Pakistan by reaching 188-4 at lunch Friday on the second day for a lead of 11.

Captain Faf du Plessis was 33 not out and Temba Bavuma 15 not out to bring some stability after Pakistan had two breakthroughs in the morning session at Newlands. The tourists could have had a morale-boosting third wicket had an edge from Bavuma very early in his innings carried a few more inches to Azhar Ali at first slip.

Pakistan's biggest moment came early in the session when Mohammad Abbas bowled Hashim Amla with a delivery that jagged back dramatically and knocked the leg stump out of the ground.

South Africa had added only three runs to its overnight score of 123-2, and Amla nothing to his score, when Abbas struck in the second over of the day.

Shaheen Afridi added the wicket of Theunis de Bruyn for 13, leaving du Plessis and Bavuma to put South Africa back on track with an unbroken partnership of 39.

South Africa bowled Pakistan out for 177 on the first day and already leads the three-test series 1-0 after a six-wicket win in Centurion.