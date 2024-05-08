SRH vs LSG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 8, 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 57th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 8.

SunRisers Hyderabad experienced their fifth loss of the season in their last match against Mumbai Indians. Batting first, they were limited to 173 for the loss of eight wickets, with Travis Head top-scoring 48 off 30. MI then chased down the target with seven wickets in hand.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, are coming off a massive 98-run loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR posted a huge 235-run target and LSG's batting unit underperformed as they were bowled out for 137 runs.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SRH vs LSG Dream11 match.

#3 Krunal Pandya (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Krunal Pandya of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Krunal Pandya has not been up to the mark this season, scoring 79 runs and taking five wickets in 11 matches. However, he has an impressive track record against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Krunal has scored 229 runs in 14 matches at an average of 25. He has also bagged 11 wickets, including seven in the last three games, making him one of the best differential picks for your SRH vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#2 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran of LSG (Credits: IPL)

Nicholas Pooran has struggled to perform with the bat, scoring 35 runs in the last three games. Fantasy users might opt to drop him, considering his recent form.

However, Pooran has smashed 199 runs against SRH at an average of 39. He has scored 65 runs in Hyderabad, including an unbeaten 44-run knock in his last game.

Hence, the LSG middle-order batter should be a must-have in your SRH vs LSG Dream11 teams.

#1 Jaydev Unadkat (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Jaydev Unadkat of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Jaydev Unadkat has been in good form with the ball this season. He has secured eight wickets in as many matches at a striker rate of 20.37.

Jaydev also boasts a strong track record at this venue, having claimed 19 wickets in 11 matches. Thus, if included in the playing 11 or as an impact substitute, he could prove to be a key asset.

