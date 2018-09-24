Stats: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar register India's highest opening partnership in Asia Cup

Dhawan, Rohit continue to break records for fun

India all but guaranteed themselves of a spot in the Asia Cup 2018 final after comprehensively beating Pakistan by nine wickets with 63 balls to spare at Dubai. Centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma helped India register a convincing win and inch one step closer to the final.

Here are some interesting statistical highlights from the Super Four clash between India and Pakistan:

0 - No Indian pair has a higher opening partnership against Pakistan in ODIs. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma now hold the record courtesy of their 210-run stand at Dubai. The previous record was 159 between Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar in 1998.

1 - The 210-run opening stand between Dhawan and Rohit is India's highest opening stand in a run chase in ODIs. The previous highest was the 201* between Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2009.

2 - Only two Indian pairs have more century partnerships than Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who now have 13. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21), Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (14) have more.

2 - Yuzvendra Chahal is the second-quickest Indian spinner to 50 ODI wickets. He got there in 30 matches, Kuldeep holds the record having got there in 24 matches.

2 - Rohit becomes only the second Indian after MS Dhoni to hit 300 international sixes.

3 - Only three players have scored more runs than Shoaib Malik (756) in the Asia Cup. Sanath Jayasuriya leads the way, Kumar Sangakkara is second while Sachin Tendulkar is third.

3 - This is only the third time that India have had two centurions in an ODI against Pakistan. Dhawan and Rohit join an illustrious list that includes Sachin/Sidhu in 1996 and Sehwag/Dravid in 2005.

4 - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are now in fourth place on the list of most century partnerships in ODIs. They have 13 100+ partnerships. Only Sachin/Ganguly (21), Gilchrist/Hayden (16), Greenidge/Haynes (15) have more.

4 - Rohit Sharma is the fourth-quickest to 19 ODI centuries. He got there in 181 innings. Hashim Amla holds the record with 104, Kohli is second with 124 and AB is third with 171.

5 - Rohit got to 7,000 ODI runs in 181 innings. He is the fifth quickest to achieve that milestone. Amla holds the record, having got there in 150 innings, Kohli (161) and Ganguly (174) are two Indians who have got to the marker quicker.

5 - Yuzvendra Chahal is the fifth-quickest Indian to 50 ODI wickets. He got there in 30 matches. Only Ajit Agarkar (23), Kuldeep Yadav (24), Jasprit Bumrah (28) and Mohammed Shami(29) have got there at a quicker rate.

7 - Dhawan has seven centuries (26 innings) in major ODI tournaments (World Cup, Champions Trophy, Asia Cup). Only Jayasuriya (10), Sangakkara (10), Sachin (9) and Ganguly (8) have scored more.

7 - This is only the seventh double-century partnership in Asia Cup history. Dhawan/Rohit are the third Indian pair to do this.

20 - Rohit became only the 20th player in ODI history to score 5,000 ODI runs as an opener. He became only the fourth Indian opener to score 5,000 ODI runs. He joins Sachin, Ganguly and Sehwag in that elite list.

108 - Dhawan got to his 15th ODI century in 108 innings. Hashim Amla holds the record having got there in 86 innings, Kohli is second with 106, Dhawan is in third spot.

161 - The previous highest opening stand for India in Asia Cup was 161 between Manoj Prabhakar and Sachin Tendulkar against Sri Lanka at Sharjah in 1995. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma now hold the record with their 210-run stand.