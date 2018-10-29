VIDEO: Rohit Sharma spotted playing cricket on the streets of Mumbai

Team India opener and Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma was seen playing Cricket on the streets of Mumbai ahead of the fourth ODI against the West Indies. The Virat Kohli-led Indian side is currently playing a five-match ODI series against the West Indies, skippered by Jason Holder. The Men in Blue registered a convincing eight-wicket win in the first ODI at Guwahati- courtesy centuries from skipper Virat Kohli (140 off 107) and Rohit Sharma (152* off 117).

India chased down the target of 323 in just 42.1 overs at the loss of two wickets. In the second ODI at Visakhapatnam, Virat Kohli once again stood tall and scored a brilliant 157* off 129 balls enabling India to post a challenging total of 321-6, after losing Rohit Sharma early in the innings for just four runs in 3.1 overs. But, the Windies planned their chase well and came close to almost pulling off an incredible win, but could only manage a tie- thanks to the brilliance of Indian bowlers in the death overs.

In the third ODI at Pune, Windies dethroned Kohli's men by 43 runs after posting 283 runs on the board batting first. With the fourth ODI to be played at the Cricket Club of India's Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai after a gap of just one day (Sunday), local boy Rohit Sharma was seen in a relaxed mood playing gully Cricket on the streets of Mumbai along with a gang of enthusiastic youngsters.

Imagine @ImRo45 gate-crashing your game of street cricket on a Sunday in Mumbai...😍🏏



Tag your gang and plan a game of #GullyCricket right away 👊🏻#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/mQhwD8MgSu — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 28, 2018

He was spotted wearing a camouflage T-shirt and blue shorts while enjoying Cricket in his favourite destination- the streets of Mumbai. Indeed, a much-needed break for Hitman as Team India will be up against the Windies on Monday in a bid to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

With the series level at 1-1 so far after three ODIs, Team India will be looking to make a mark at the Brabourne Stadium which will be hosting its first ever ODI after the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy final between the West Indies and Australia, which the Ricky Ponting-led Aussies won by eight wickets (D/L method). The Wankhede Stadium though was originally slated to host this game but was moved out due to a disagreement between the MCA and BCCI regarding the complimentary tickets. Expect a high-voltage game as both the sides will be looking to hold a grip over the series.