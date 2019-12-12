Virat Kohli breaks into top 10 T20I rankings for batsmen; KL Rahul becomes top ranked Indian in the list

Virat Kohli

Indian captain Virat Kohli is back in the top 10 of the T20I batters list in the recent rankings update by the ICC. Kohli jumped five places to be tenth place with 685 rating points, one place behind his deputy in the limited-overs format, Rohit Sharma, with 686 points.

Kohli, who missed the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, compensated for the lost opportunities and stroked his way through the T20I series against West Indies, scoring 183 runs in three matches at an astonishing average of 183.00.

A 2-1 series win showed the dominant force India is in the T20I format at home, notching up 240 runs in the final match in Mumbai yesterday. Kohli registered scores of 94* and 70* in the first and the third T20I to force his way into the top 10 players list. Opener KL Rahul also enjoyed success in both the series, scoring 239 runs in six matches. Rahul jumped up three places to be ranked sixth in the rankings, overtaking Rohit Sharma as the top-ranked Indian T20I batsman.

The rankings is still topped by Pakistan's Babar Azam with 879 rating points, followed by Australian captain Aaron Finch with 810 points and Dawid Malan of England with 782 points.

