Vitality T20 Blast 2023, Derbyshire vs Leicestershire: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Derbyshire and Leicestershire will square off in the 117th fixture of the T20 Vitality Blast 2023 on June 30. The game is scheduled to take place at Country Cricket Ground in Derby and will start at 11:30 pm IST. Both teams are currently in the bottom half of the points table and are seeking a consolation win to end their campaign on a high.

Derbyshire are currently seventh in the North Group Points table with five wins in 12 games. Their NRR stands at 0.285. Derbyshire have had mixed results in their last five games, winning and losing two games a piece, whereas one ended in a tie.

Leicestershire are currently the bottom-placed team and have only managed to secure two wins in their entire season. The team have now lost four games in a row. Their NRR has slipped to a low of -1.313.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Details:

Match: Derbyshire vs Leicestershire, Match 117 (North Group), Vitality T20 Blast, 2023

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, on Friday, 11:30 pm IST

Venue: Country Cricket Ground, Derby

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Pitch Report

The deck at the County Ground in Derby is a well-balanced one. There is equal support for the batters and the bowlers.

The new-ball bowlers will get some nice movement early on, making it difficult for the batters to score up front. However, once the surface settles down, run-scoring can be a very rewarding experience.

Teams batting second have had more success, coming out on top in 23 out of 44 matches.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Weather Report

The threat of rain on matchday looms large as grey clouds and moderate showers are expected. The probability of rain is up to 40% while the temperatures during the day will fluctuate between 18 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Probable Xl

Derbyshire

Probable Xl

Luis Reece, Harry Came, Haider Ali, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy ©, Brooke Guest, Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Tom Wood, Zaman Khan

Leicestershire

Probable Xl

Peter Handscomb ©, Sol Budinger, Rishi Patel, Colin Ackermann, Wiaan Mulder, Nick Welch, Louis Kimber, Tom Scriven, Michael Finan, Callum Parkinson, Matt Salisbury

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Prediction

Derbyshire have a marginally better record than Leicestershire this season. Leicestershire have lost four games in a row and any chance of their comeback appears very bleak at this stage.

Prediction: Derbyshire to win the match.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Colin Ackermann to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes