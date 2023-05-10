[Watch] DC players describe MS Dhoni in one word ahead of crucial IPL 2023 clash vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is aging like a fine wine and his unmatched stardom is evident in the raucous chants for him at every venue in the ongoing IPL 2023.

No matter which side you root for in the T20 extravaganza, one can admit that CSK has earned a great amount of support both at home and away matches. It is largely because of the charismatic personality of their "captain cool." Many are anticipating that the IPL 2023 could be his last one as a player.

Dhoni has led CSK for more than a decade and a half, taking them to eight IPL final appearances. The Yellow brigade has clinched four IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies under the stewardship of the former Indian captain.

With 5,054 runs in 213 IPL innings at a strike rate of 135.86, the Ranchi-born batsman is the seventh highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

CSK are currently gearing up to take on the Delhi Capitals at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Ahead of the clash, the Capitals uploaded a video on social media in which their players are asked to decribe "MSD" in one word. In response, the DC players used words like "Big Brother," "Mr. Cool," "Legend," "Captain," "Finisher," "Thalaivaa," "God," "Big Fan" among others.

Check out the clip here:

How has MS Dhoni fared in IPL 2023 so far?

MS Dhoni has held himself down the CSK batting order order, usually coming to bat at No. 7 or 8 this year. He has scored 76 runs in 38 balls across seven innings, hammering two fours and eight sixes at a staggering strike rate of 200.

The former Indian captain smashed 32 runs off 17 balls while chasing 176 against the Rajasthan Royals. He threatened to chase down the target by smashing two massive sixes off Sandeep Sharma's bowling in the final over. However, the effort went in vain as RR won the match by three runs.

Dhoni has been involved for a total of eight dismissals from behind the stumps with six catches and two stumpings.

