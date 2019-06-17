×
We have to back ourselves, says struggling Pakistan skipper Sarfraz

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Jun 2019, 02:32 IST
SarfrazAhmed - cropped
Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed

Sarfraz Ahmed insists Pakistan must continue to back themselves even as their Cricket World Cup hopes grow slimmer by the day.

Pakistan lost a crunch clash with India by 89 runs on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern, leaving Sarfraz's side struggling on just three points from five matches.

The 1992 champions will now face a tall order to qualify for the semi-finals regardless of their remaining results, but Sarfraz is not ready to give up hope.

"It's definitely getting tougher and tougher but we have to back ourselves," the Pakistan captain said in the post-match presentation.

"We have four matches so we'll try our level best to win all four matches. I'm sure we will bounce back."

Sarfraz defended his tactics with the ball, despite seeing Rohit Sharma hit 140 in another superb batting display for India.

The Pakistan skipper explained: "We have a plan to bowl in the right areas - especially for Rohit, pitch up to the ball. But I thought we didn't hit the right areas.

"We won a good toss but didn't capitalise and that's why we conceded so many runs.

"If you see the pitch and the ball is turning, that's why we picked two spinners, because of the moisture. They bowled really well but credit goes to the Indian batting, especially the middle part - they're batting really well."

