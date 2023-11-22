6 new Honkai Star Rail redeem codes for November 2023

HoYoverse, the developer and publisher of Honkai Star Rail, gives away freebies in the form of redeemable codes once in a while. Players can obtain various in-game materials and Stellar Jades from these codes, which can cut down the grind of the game by a bit. Some codes have recently surfaced on the internet, offering various in-game items for the players who redeem them.

This article lists and discusses the new Honkai Star Rail codes and how to redeem them.

Get your hands on these Honkai Star Rail redeem codes in November 2023

Recently, codes containing many in-game materials have surfaced on the internet that are redeemable by players worldwide. They are listed below:

ST9T6DKLVRGX - 10,000 Credits

- 10,000 Credits US9SND24U8FB - 3x Dry Emergency Light

- 3x Dry Emergency Light YTRB6VKMVRZB - 10,000 Credits

- 10,000 Credits 4BQSPDKLVQFF - 3x Camo Paint

- 3x Camo Paint KB9A7VJ5VQW7 - 10,000 Credits

- 10,000 Credits JT8BPUJMURUP - 3x Sweet Dreams Soda

All codes are redeemable once per account/UID. As these codes tend to expire quickly after their release, Trailblazers are advised to redeem them as soon as possible. Players can use the Credits to level up their characters, Light Cones, and Relics.

The Dry Emergency Light restores three technique points for the whole team. Upon using the Camo Paint, adversaries won’t be as likely to find your team, and the Sweet Dreams Soda decreases the damage taken by all allies by 10% for their next battle.

How to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

As of the ongoing version, players can redeem codes via two methods. They are explained below:

The in-game process

The in-game code redemption window. (Image via HoYoverse)

Launch Honkai Star Rail.

Log into your account and open the Pause Menu.

Click on the three dots on the top-right side of the Menu.

Select and press the “Redemption Code” button and paste one code in the blank space.

Click on “Confirm” to finish the process.

The external website process

The official code redemption website. (Image via HoYoverse)

Fire up a browser.

Open HoYoverse’s official redemption code website.

Log into your HoYoverse account and select your server.

Type or paste a code and press “Redeem” to finish the code redemption process.

After redeeming all codes, the rewards will be delivered to your mailbox.

Ensure to input the exact codes while redeeming, as they are case-sensitive. You may face errors if it is wrongly written. To avoid this problem, it is best advised to copy-paste the code as it is.

For more Star Rail-related updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.