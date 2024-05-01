BioGun preview - A top-notch Metroidvania with a unique premise

As a long-time fan of the Metroidvania genre, I was very keen to get hands-on with BioGun. A colleague recommended that I give it a spin, and while I’ve only been playing for a few hours now, and have so much to do yet, I’m a big fan. There are some minor complaints I have, though those come down to primarily aesthetic, and they are all things I definitely understand. However, if you’ve ever wanted to shrink down into the body of a puppy to save its life, this game is for you.

BioGun puts players in command of a special enzyme derived from a pig and injected into a scientist's dog. It’s very sick, and this is the only recourse to make sure the dog gets out of the situation okay. Sure, it’s a little ridiculous, but I love the premise.

What exactly is BioGun?

There's lots of interesting areas to explore in this game (Image via Ravenage Games)

It’s up to you to save dog-kind from extinction in BioGun. The scientist in question injects a vaccine derived from a pig into the body of his dog. Players will scour various parts of the body, from the womb, bladder, and beyond, all in the course of defeating viruses, getting the dog’s synapses working correctly, and of course, finding awesome weapons and abilities.

At its core, it’s very much a Metroidvania. I can tell that these developers are fans of the genre. The way the game plays, it’s very much unique, but has little touches that remind me of other games. You have a dash/air dash right out of the gate and can use the right stick to shoot in a ton of directions.

If you really want to explore BioGun, you need to find and replace this dog's Synapses (Image via Ravenage Games)

It reminds me a lot of a game I might have played in the 90s as a kid. There are tons of secrets and awesome power-ups - like a hoverbot that warns you of danger and opens fire indiscriminately on foes. You can also get cool cosmetic pieces of gear as you explore. The setting is sad, but also very funny in spots.

A good example is when you first lower the urine levels in the dog’s bladder in BioGun. You get an angry call from the professor, who is trying to figure out why the dog is peeing everywhere on his table. I laughed unreasonably hard at that. It’s the little touches that make this game special.

BioGun’s controls can also be incredibly frustrating

Jumping and shooting at the same time can be awkward (Image via Ravenage Games)

While I love BioGun so far, it’s not without things worth nitpicking at. The controls are sharp and responsive, and that’s great. That’s what you want for a game like this. However, I played on a PS5 controller, and the default buttons felt so weird for aiming, jumping, and shooting.

It felt so weird also getting used to having a jump on my L buttons. It worked, but it was very awkward. I can still use the right stick to aim and shoot in directions, but it all still feels incredibly clunky. There have definitely been instances where I died because I forgot where my jump button had been moved to.

Other than that, the controls feel tight, and being able to run, jump, and dash jump all felt quite good. Times I died in difficult battles were not the game’s fault, but due to me still learning the boss attacks.

The visuals of BioGun are pretty, but also quite gross

I hate to say it but - that ain't water (Image via Ravenage Games)

What is this, Boogerman? Earthworm Jim 2? That’s what it feels like, only much prettier. I understand why the game is gross - we’re inside the body of a dying dog. However, there were just little things that were a little too much for my palette. Diving into pools of urine, and the gross squelching sounds were just not my cup of tea.

That’s not to say that they’re bad! They definitely are not. BioGun’s aesthetic is perfectly nailed, and I enjoyed what it had to offer. I plan on playing more of it, and seeing just how deep into it I can get.

If you get nauseated by that kind of thing, you’re gonna be in for a bad time, though. It’s not a super bloody game, but there’s lots of stuff that looks like pus, or urine, and things of that nature. If you aren’t a fan of bodily fluids, well, there’s a lot of that here.

In Conclusion

Those tendrils give me intense TMNT on the NES flashbacks (Image via Ravenage Games)

BioGun’s got so much to offer fans of the Metroidvania genre. It’s a brilliant game that plays well, looks sharp, and rewards you for exploring everywhere. Get ready to backtrack, think carefully, and play smart. It does use a system I’m less fond of - having health pips, instead of defined numbers. It just means you have to be more careful about what you’re doing.

Despite not being a fan of some aspects of the aesthetic, I’m so excited to play more of the game. BioGun is a beautiful, challenging game, and one of the best Metroidvania games I think I’ve ever played. It’s in Early Access now, but the game’s got a lot on the ball. If you’re on the fence and want a fun game with lots of exploration and challenge, this is the title you need to be playing.