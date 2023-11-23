Coin Master: All free spin links (November 23, 2023)

Coin Master features a virtual slot machine that provides a number of in-game and action items. You can use spins to activate the device and acquire these items. There are many ways through which you can acquire spins in the title. Unlike other methods that are time-consuming, redeeming developer Moon Active's links is an easy way to get spins at no cost.

This article lists all active links providing free spins on November 23, 2023.

Get free Coin Master spins on November 23, 2023, by redeeming links

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

The links below will provide you with free Coin Master spins on November 23, 2023:

https://coin-master.me/47uPO8U - 30 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/LmBFWT - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HEYdXp - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IVHzhK - 15 free spins and millions of free coins

Coin-Master.me/DQACfL - 15 free spins and millions of free coins

The links listed above are part of an online contest, where you must solve video or photo puzzles uploaded by Moon Active on the title’s official Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

The developer will then choose a few winners through a lucky draw system and deliver the rewards to their in-game profiles.

Method to redeem links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to get Coin Master free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a step-by-step guide to redeem links and claim free spins:

Activate the internet connection on your device, install Coin Master, and create an in-game profile by linking your Facebook account.

Click on one of the links listed above or those found on the title’s social media accounts.

Every link you interact with will redirect you to the game.

After loading all resources, the title will display a dialog box containing the details of all rewards associated with each link.

Tap the green Collect button in the box, and all freebies will appear on your profile.

