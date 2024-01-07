EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution offers players a great opportunity to get one of their wide attackers upgraded with some massive boosts in stats and new playstyles. This is the third evolution that has been released as part of the ongoing FC Versus promo. Once again, it is a paid option, and hence, players must make the best possible decision.

First, the wrong choice will mean that 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points will be wasted. There's no way to reverse this choice once a card is locked. Understanding all the possible upgrades and requirements is necessary to make the right decision.

All EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution requirements

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: RW

Alt Pos.: Max. 2

Pace: Max. 88

Shooting: Max. 85

Dribbling: Max. 87

Playstyles: Max. 9

Yet again, another challenge has been released that allows you to get an upgrade for one of your wide attackers. Players having RW as a secondary position can also be used as long as they don't have more than two alternate playstyles.

What are all the EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution upgrades?

There are three levels of upgrades as part of this evolution, each with its own challenges. These include:

Level 1 upgrades

PlayStyle: Power Shot

Overall: +1

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Pace: +2

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +2

Level 2 upgrades

WF: +1 ★

Overall: +2

Passing: +2

Physicality: +1

Shooting: +4

Level 3 upgrades

New Pos.:CF

Overall:+1

Rarity: Evolutions II

Passing: +1

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game.

Win three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 3 upgrade challenges

Win 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least two goals on minimum Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in-game.

What are the best EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution players to use?

There are some amazing non-combo cards that can be used in this evolution. These include:

Kerolin Nicoli Trailblazers

Sidi Sane Ultimate Dynasties

Domenico Berardi

Dejan Kulusevski Showdown

Chloe Kelly

Steven Bergwijn RTTK

Cole Palmer TOTW

Matteo Politano TOTW

You can also combine this evolution with certain previous releases for the best possible outcomes.

When will the EA FC 24 Cut Inside Evolution expire?

The latest evolution will be available in Ultimate Team until January 28, 2024.