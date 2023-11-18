EA FC 24: Is the FC Pro Live Foundations Pack worth buying?

The FC Pro Live Foundations Pack is one of the two special packs that have been released in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate the release of the new cards. Naturally, the pack offers boosted chances for players to get items from the new promo, which made its series debut on November 18.

That said, there's a major decision that players will have to make since this promo card is pretty costly, irrespective of whether bought with FC Points or coins.

The first task is to analyze all the possible rewards and what kind of items you can potentially find in them. This will enable you to prevent any mistakes and stop you from wasting coins.

Let's take a look at all the possible rewards you could find from the FC Pro Live Foundations Pack in EA FC 24.

All FC Pro Live Foundations Pack contents in EA FC 24

The valuation of any promo pack depends on three major factors:

The cost of the pack.

The total number of items that you'll receive from the pack.

The odds of all types of rewards available in the pack.

Here is the total number of items you'll receive from the FC Pro Live Foundations Pack.

25 Rare Gold Items.

One item is guaranteed to be rated 85 or higher.

One FC Pro Live loan pick (1 of 3) players for 20 games.

Here are the odds of all the possible rewards that you might find from the packs:

Gold 75+ Player Pack - 100%

Gold 82+ Player Pack - 100%

Gold 88+ Player Pack - 33%

FC Pro Live Player - 16%

Is the EA FC 24 FC Pro Live Foundations Pack worth it?

Incidentally, the FC Pro Live Premium Pack has significantly better odds when it comes to getting a promo item, but it costs a lot more. The FC Pro Live Foundations Pack costs 100,000 coins or 1,000 FC points. However, the value it offers isn't great.

For starters, you could end up getting a pack without a single walkout, which really worsens your potential value of the investment. The 16% chance of getting a promo item might be higher compared to normal promo packs, but it's still not high enough.

Moreover, all items from the pack are untradeable, which means that you won't be able to sell these items. While you can still use the items to complete different challenges, 100,000 coins is a lot of amount.

In most situations, you'll be able to procure fodder cheaper from the market. Unless you're desperate for a promo item or have plenty of excess coins, it's best to avoid the pack at all costs in EA FC 24.