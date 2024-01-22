EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 - Fixtures, results, Pro Live player upgrades, and more

Less than 24 hours are left for the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 to go live from London, and there are some exciting matches coming up. The seventh match week will pit the very best names from Group C (which is touted as the group of death) of the tournament against one another. These players have already clashed during Match Week 3, but the stakes will be higher during the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7.
After all, the upcoming round of fixtures is going to determine who makes it to the knockouts and who goes back home early. Moreover, each of these esports athletes also has a Pro Live card, which will be up for upgrades.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 fixtures
Match Week 7 will have five rounds, each with two matches. There are five members in Group C, and all of them will play once against each other on January 22, 2024.
- Match 1: Anders Vejrgang vs Seanldw
- Match 2: AbuMakkah vs AntoniniGabriel
- Match 3: AntoniniGabriel vs ManuBachoore
- Match 4: Seanldw vs AbuMakkah
- Match 5: AbuMakkah vs Vejrgang
- Match 6: ManuBachoore vs Seanldw
- Match 7: Seanldw vs AntoniniGabriel
- Match 8: Anders Vejrgang vs ManuBachoore
- Match 9: ManuBachoore vs AbuMakkah
- Match 10: AntoniniGabriel vs Anders Vejrgang
Here are the current standings of the group.
- Anders Vejrgang 10 points
- AbuMakkah 9 points
- Seanldw 4 points
- Antonini Gabriel 3 points
- ManuBachoore 2 points
When will the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 matches take place?
All matches will take place later tonight, on Monday, January 22. The first set of matches will start shortly after 6 pm UK time.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 results
The results will be updated once the matches take place.
All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 player upgrades
There are five cards that will be up for an upgrade on Monday night.
- Angelo Ogbonna - AntoniniGabriel
- Mohamed Simakan - Anders Vejrgang
- AbuMakkah - Kalidou Koulibaly
- ManuBachoore - Hirving Lozano
- Seanldw - Dele Alli
Here are the existing upgrades that the EA FC 24 cards have received:
- Angelo Ogbonna - 1 inform upgrade
- Mohamed Simakan - 2 inform upgrades, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position
- Kalidou Koulibaly - 1 inform upgrade, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position
- Dele Alli - 1 inform upgrade
- Hirving Lozano - No upgrades
It remains to be seen what the final set of upgrades will be once the Match Week 7 fixtures wrap up.