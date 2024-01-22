EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 - Fixtures, results, Pro Live player upgrades, and more

Less than 24 hours are left for the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 to go live from London, and there are some exciting matches coming up. The seventh match week will pit the very best names from Group C (which is touted as the group of death) of the tournament against one another. These players have already clashed during Match Week 3, but the stakes will be higher during the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7.

After all, the upcoming round of fixtures is going to determine who makes it to the knockouts and who goes back home early. Moreover, each of these esports athletes also has a Pro Live card, which will be up for upgrades.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 fixtures

Match Week 7 will have five rounds, each with two matches. There are five members in Group C, and all of them will play once against each other on January 22, 2024.

Match 1: Anders Vejrgang vs Seanldw

Match 2: AbuMakkah vs AntoniniGabriel

Match 3: AntoniniGabriel vs ManuBachoore

Match 4: Seanldw vs AbuMakkah

Match 5: AbuMakkah vs Vejrgang

Match 6: ManuBachoore vs Seanldw

Match 7: Seanldw vs AntoniniGabriel

Match 8: Anders Vejrgang vs ManuBachoore

Match 9: ManuBachoore vs AbuMakkah

Match 10: AntoniniGabriel vs Anders Vejrgang

Here are the current standings of the group.

Anders Vejrgang 10 points

AbuMakkah 9 points

Seanldw 4 points

Antonini Gabriel 3 points

ManuBachoore 2 points

When will the EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 matches take place?

All matches will take place later tonight, on Monday, January 22. The first set of matches will start shortly after 6 pm UK time.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 results

The results will be updated once the matches take place.

All EA FC 24 Pro Open Match Week 7 player upgrades

There are five cards that will be up for an upgrade on Monday night.

Angelo Ogbonna - AntoniniGabriel

Mohamed Simakan - Anders Vejrgang

AbuMakkah - Kalidou Koulibaly

ManuBachoore - Hirving Lozano

Seanldw - Dele Alli

Here are the existing upgrades that the EA FC 24 cards have received:

Angelo Ogbonna - 1 inform upgrade

Mohamed Simakan - 2 inform upgrades, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position

Kalidou Koulibaly - 1 inform upgrade, 1 new playstyle, 1 alternate position

Dele Alli - 1 inform upgrade

Hirving Lozano - No upgrades

It remains to be seen what the final set of upgrades will be once the Match Week 7 fixtures wrap up.