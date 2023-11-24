EA FC 24 Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck Objective - All tasks, rewards, and more

The Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck objective is now available in EA FC 24, and players can unlock a promo item for their respective Ultimate Team squad through it. This piece of content comes alongside the release of two special sets of cards available in packs. However, to get these items, you'll have to greatly depend on your luck.

Fortunately, you can complete Ruben's objective set and get his special card without having to rely on factors beyond your control. You'll also get a host of other rewards for completing this content.

The first step to beating this challenge is devising a strategy that allows you to quickly complete all of this objective's tasks. Doing so will allow you to unlock the aforementioned special card faster and use it across various game modes. Let's take a look at all the tasks that are part of the Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck Objective in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck Objective tasks

The Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck Objective has four different tasks, and you can complete them in any order you want. However, a few of these segments will be less time-consuming to finish than others, as their conditions are relatively simpler. Here are all the tasks in this objective:

Serie A Finisher: Score 10 goals with Serie A players in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Portuguese Flair: Assist three goals with a through ball in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) with an English player.

Goal Scorer: Score and assist with a player with a minimum of 80 Passing in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Win 8: Win eight matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having a minimum of three Serie A players in your starting 11.

You can complete these tasks in three different game modes, but the easiest option is to utilize Squad Battles. It allows players to play against AI, and you can also control the difficulty level of the matches you enter. Squad Battles is the perfect way to quickly complete this objective's tasks.

After completing each of them, you will get Seasonal XP and packs. If you're lucky enough, you could end up finding the ongoing Thunderstruck promo items in them. The Seasonal XP in EA FC 24 will accelerate your progress and unlock the Milestone rewards quicker.

Detailed stats of the card (Image via EA Sports)

The main reward offered by the Ruben Loftus-Cheek Thunderstruck Objective is an 86-rated CM card of the eponymous player. This item features some decent stats across the board. While there are better options available on the market, the fact that you can get this card for free makes it perfect for beginners.

Moreover, this item can also receive upgrades in the future based on the fulfillment of certain conditions. The boosts will include improvements in its key stats and the addition of new playstyles. Both sets of upgrades will make the card better and allow players to use it in more competitive modes like Division Rivals and Weekend Champions in EA FC 24.