Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution brings a unique chance for players to improve one of their attacking talents free of cost. This is the first evolution that has been released as part of the new Ultimate Dynasties promo. While the evolution might be free, it's important to make the best possible decision.

The Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution has a pretty rigid set of conditions that certainly limit the amount of available players. Moreover, you can only use it on one item, with that being a permanent choice. Hence, players must remain prudent, as certain cards will have far better returns once they get upgrades.

All Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution requirements

The latest evolution can only include items that operate as LM in the game. Moreover, there are restrictions on the eligible stats of the cards you can use to receive boosts.

Expand Tweet

Overall: Max 85

Positions: LM, not CM

Dribbling: Max 86

Playstyles: Max 8

Pace: Max 89

Physicality: Max 85

Note that you can only use LM for this evolution. Any item with CM as its secondary position can't be included in this upgrade.

All Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution upgrades

There are two levels of upgrade, each with its own set of conditions. To get the best returns, you must complete both sets of conditions:

Level 1

Playstyle: Press Proven

Overall: +1

Passing: +2

Physicality: +2

Dribbling: +1

Defending: +2

Level 2

Playstyle: Whipped Pass

Overall: +2

Pace: +3

Passing: +2

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +2

Level 1 upgrade conditions

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Level 2 upgrade conditions

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Achieve 3 clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game

Best Midfield Dynasty FC 24 Evolution players

There are over 2,000 eligible players, but certain items will have better results. Once they get both sets of upgrades, these cards will be able to match the performances of the very top-tier cards in the meta.

Dominik Szoboszlai TOTW

Marcos Acuna

Katie McCabe

Gabriel Martinelli

Yannick Carrasco

Mislav Orsic Squad Foundations

Franck Honorat TOTW

Alex Grimaldo

Nicole Anyomi TOTW

Note that the price of all these items has gone up in recent hours due to increased demand. There are certain hidden gems you can consider instead of spending coins on this particular evolution.