Fortnite Winter Royale Tournament: Details announced for $1 million competition

Kredy FOLLOW ANALYST News 9 // 20 Nov 2018, 21:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Fortnite/Epic Games

What's the story?

Epic Games - the company behind the Fortnite franchise launched the Winter Royale Tournament on 20 November 2018, boasting a $1 million. This tournament will go live later this month, and for the first time, Fortnite players will be able to enter the tournament without the requirement of an invite.

In case you didn't know...

The Winter Royale Tournament will be launched on Fortnite: Battle Royale, which is a popular multiplayer game that sold over 100 million copies since its release. In this game, up to 100 players are dropped onto an island without any weapons or items. The players must gather items and eliminate other players while constantly staying in the ever-shrinking safe zone to become the last person standing.

Apart from the regular gunfights, Fornite: Battle Royale features the building mechanism taken from its survival game, giving it a very distinct experience for other games that revolve around the Battle Royale genre.

The heart of the matter

The Winter Royale Tournament is a test event that will be used to select people for the Fortnite World Cup, which will be held in 2019. This test will begin later this month so as the company behind Fortnite could understand the process and address any issues before the start of the actual tournament. This tournament will use the same settings as the on-going pop-up cup.

The event will consist of two parts, the Winter Royale Qualifiers and the Winter Royale Finals. Both these parts will consist prizes worth $1 million.

During the Qualifiers, players will be given an unlimited number of chances to post a high score. The highest score one achieves in any tournament is taken into consideration for the finals. However, this event is only restricted to players in the NA and EU regions only.

The top performers of each region are chosen and verified, with the eligible players going on to participate in the Winter Royale Finals of that particular region.

Winter Royale Competition Dates:

Winter Royale Qualifier (Open): 24/11/2018 – 25/11/2018

Europe Winter Royale Finals: 30/11/2018 – 1/12/2018

North America Winter Royale Finals: 11/12/2018 – 12/12/2018

Additionally, Epic Games launched the 6.30 update that brings in changes to the in-game matchmaking and addresses a couple of bugs to improve the competitive experience.

What's next?

With the tournament being free to all Fortnite players, one could expect stiff competition for the coveted prize in the coming months. Only time will tell the attention gathered by this massive tournament by Epic Games.

Get the latest Video Game News on Sportskeeda.