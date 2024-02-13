GenG vs KT Rolster LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage Week 4 will feature GenG vs KT Rolster. In the league table, the former currently stands first with an unbeaten 6-0 record, while the latter, Rolster, is in fourth place, having won four games out of their six. Both teams boast a wealth of talent and have strong lineups. However, GenG seems one step ahead of all LCK teams with a newly assembled squad.

To determine the potential outcome of the GenG vs KT Rolster game in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage, it is important to analyze their most recent results.

GenG vs KT Rolster LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

GenG Esports is currently undefeated this season, and their players are on fire. Importantly, they have managed to secure wins against formidable teams such as T1 and Dplus KIA. With Kiin, Canyon, and Lehends joining the team recently, GenG is a strong candidate for winning the split and claiming LCK's first seed for MSI 2024.

GenG's previous match was against FearX (previously Liiv Sandbox), where they showed immense dominance throughout the series. The team's midlaner, Chovy, and ADC, Peyz, were phenomenal with their Corki, Azir, and Kalista picks. Furthermore, GenG made decisive dragon fights and clinched almost every late-game team fight. The scoreline was 2-0 in favor of GenG.

Meanwhile, KT Rolster is also packed with star players in this LCK Spring 2024 split. However, they have suffered two defeats so far, against Kwangdong Freecs and T1. Nonetheless, the team outperformed every other opponent, and their jungler, Pyosik, was the most significant part of their victories.

KT's last series was against DRX, where they lost the first game. However, they quickly bounced back and won back-to-back matches to win the series 2-1. Pyosik and Bdd clinched the Player of the Game awards.

As for the prediction of the GenG vs KT matchup, the former is expected to win the series with a 2-1 scoreline. However, there's always a chance for an underdog to win in the League of Legends esports scene.

Head-to-head

GenG and KT Rolster have faced each other a total of 25 times. The former came out on top 16 times, while the latter managed to win on nine occasions.

Previous results

GenG won their previous series 2-0 against FearX in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage.

On the other hand, KT Rolster had a competitive battle against DRX in their previous series and managed to win the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

LCK Spring 2024 rosters

GenG

Top : Kiin

: Kiin Jungle : Canyon

: Canyon Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Peyz

: Peyz Support: Lehends

KT Rolster

Top : PerfecT

: PerfecT Jungle : Pyosik

: Pyosik Mid : Bdd

: Bdd ADC : Deft

: Deft Support: BeryL

Livestream details

The date and times for the GenG vs KT Rolster matchup in the LCK Spring 2024 Group Stage are shown below:

PT : February 14, 12 am

: February 14, 12 am CET : February 14, 9 am

: February 14, 9 am IST : February 14, 1:30 pm

: February 14, 1:30 pm KST: February 14, 5 pm

If you are interested in watching the series, make sure to visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

Notably, there will be several prominent streamers hosting watch parties on their channels.

