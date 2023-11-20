Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Harmony character tier list

Characters on the Path of Harmony excel in supporting their teammates by providing buffs in Honkai Star Rail. The units following this Path are the team's foundation, as they can increase the DPS character’s fighting potential.

Hanya, a new unit, joins this Path’s character roster in the ongoing version. Players might wonder which character they should build as Honkai Star Rail’s meta changes with each update.

This article features a tier list of the Path of Harmony characters based on the game's current meta.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author's opinions.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail 1.5 Harmony characters in a tier list

All Path of Harmony characters in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

All Honkai Star Rail Harmony characters are placed and organized in a tier list based on their pull value in version 1.5. For an equitable judgment, all characters are examined without Eidolons.

SS-tier

Bronya (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters in this tier are potent and possess a kit to support the team leader to achieve victory. The Path of Harmony characters in this tier are:

Bronya

Hanya

Bronya is a standard five-star character who can allow her team members to take action immediately. She can also buff her allies CRIT DMG by activating her ultimate. Her skill can cleanse one partner and buff their damage for a turn.

Hanya, on the other hand, is the newest addition to the Harmony Path. She can simultaneously increase an ally’s SPD and ATK stat with her ultimate. She can also recover Skill Points for her teammates. She harmonizes well with Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, as he consumes multiple Skill Points to deal colossal damage.

Trailblazers can quickly clear end-game activities when these characters are in a team.

S-tier

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail character in this tier is phenomenal and can single-handedly carry their team through activities. There is only one Harmony character in this tier:

Tingyun

Tingyun is a must-have unit for every end-game team. Her ability to regenerate energy and buff the ATK stat of a single ally makes her valuable.

Whenever Tingyun attacks an enemy with her basic attack, the ally with the Benediction buff deals additional Lightning damage to the same enemy.

A-tier

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier requires the right equipment and significant investment for decent results. The unit categorized into the A-tier is:

Asta

Asta’s abilities can only boost her allies' SPD and ATK stat. She has become a victim of power creep and requires some Eidolons to leave a strong impression on the battlefield.

B-tier

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier possess a decent kit but fail to shine due to their awkward playstyle. The unit that deserves to be in the B-tier is:

Yukong

In the current version, Yukong is overshadowed by other Harmony characters. She requires Eidolons and a team tailored around her to be effective on the battlefield.