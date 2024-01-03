Honkai Star Rail Fire character tier list (January 2024)

There are six characters associated with the Fire element in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. One of the finest single-target DPS characters in the game also wields this element. After the release of the 1.6 update in December 2023, Trailblazers may be wondering which Fire characters they should pick and build in this space adventure title.

To help players decide which Honkai Star Rail Fire character to invest their resources in, this article ranks each unit in a tier list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the author's opinion.

Ranking all Honkai Star Rail Fire characters in a tier list for January 2024

Fire character tier list for January 2024 (Imae via TierMaker)

As seen in the above image, every playable Fire character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6 is placed in a tier list based on how well they perform in battle. Eidolons have not been considered for a fair assessment.

SS+ tier

Topaz and Numby, a 5-star Fire element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The only Honkai Star Rail character in the SS+ tier has a great kit and may be used in different lineup configurations:

Topaz and Numby

Topaz & Numby, the newest 5-star character to join the Fire roster, is a fantastic unit with devastating single-target damage. She can clear the majority of end-game content, including the Simulated Universe and Memory of Chaos, by herself as a follower of The Hunt Path. She can also do massive damage with her follow-up attacks.

S tier

Himeko, Navigator for the Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

Although characters in the S tier of Honkai Star Rail 1.6 are amazing, they need a team to be effective in combat. The units in this tier are:

Asta

Himeko

Himeko can deal a great deal of AoE (Area of Effect) damage while advancing along the Path of Erudition. The main source of Himeko's damage is her follow-up strike, which she can unleash when an ally exploits an enemy's weakness.

Meanwhile, Asta makes a fantastic buffer as she walks the Path of Harmony. She can deal some Fire damage and increase her ally's SPD and ATK stats.

A tier

Guinaifen, a 4-star Fire element character (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 characters in the A tier are decent and can become useful with substantial investment. The units in this tier are:

Guinaifen

Hook

These two Fire characters do not inflict much damage and need a large investment to prove their worth. To complete the majority of the difficult tasks in this turn-based battler, these units must be part of a team.

B tier

The Trailblazer, MC of the game (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the character in the B tier is sufficient enough for the early game, other units on the same Path outshine them:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

While the Preservation Path Trailblazer is a respectable unit, they need considerable resources, Eidolons, and a specially designed squad to complete more difficult tasks. The character's pick rate has drastically decreased in activities like the Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls since they are unreliable in such areas.