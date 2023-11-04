How to dodge attacks in UFC 5 with head movement?

UFC 5 brings the authentic octagon experience to the screens, incorporating intricate body mechanics and combat nuances. Unlike traditional fighting games, you can't automatically block the attack from your opponent. However, this brings in your ability to dodge strikes, which can be extremely effective in avoiding any form of damage.

In UFC 5, dodging can be a bit tricky, as it can't be done on all occasions. There's a stamina bar that must be monitored alongside the angle of an incoming strike. This will decide which type of dodge you must execute.

UFC 5's dodge system can take a bit of time to master

While the main essence of UFC 5's dodge system is pretty basic, it also has different combinations that introduce some complexity. Moreover, not all of them are equally effective in every situation.

First, you can dodge with a guarded or an unguarded stance. The latter is quicker to execute, but the former is usually far more effective.

Dodge using unguarded stance: Hold RB on Xbox/R1 on PlayStation and flick the RS up and down. When done properly, you can perform counters like jab, hook, and an uppercut.

Dodge using a guarded stance: Hold the R1 and R2 buttons on PlayStation or the RB and RT buttons on Xbox while flicking the RS up or down. This option also allows you to land a counter punch in the form of a jab, hook, or an uppercut.

You can also perform pullbacks, which allows you to evade the striker. Once again, you can perform this using the guarded and unguarded stances.

Guarded pullback: Hold the R1 button on PlayStation or the RB button on Xbox and move the RS away from the attacker.

Unguarded pullback: Hold the R1 and R2 buttons on PlayStation or the RB and RT buttons on Xbox and move the RS away from the attacker.

Finally, some attacks target your head and torso from a distance, but UFC 5 lets you evade that as well. This is done through a downward duck that can be performed with both guarded and unguarded stances.

Guarded duck: Hold the R1 button on PlayStation or the RB button on Xbox and move the RS towards the opponent.

Unguarded duck: Hold the R1 and R2 buttons on PlayStation or the RB and RT buttons on Xbox and move the RS towards the opponent.

That covers all forms of evasion you can perform in UFC 5. Do note that your stamina bar will need to refill, so timing your evasions is a must.