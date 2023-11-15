Hunt Legiana in Monster Hunter Now new event: Schedule and other details

In the upcoming event of Monster Hunter Now, the Legiana will be swarming the swamp regions. As the chilly gust of winter wind arrives in these areas, these monsters are coming out in numbers to prey upon Rapinhos, and all hunters above Hunter Rank 11 can chase them for better rewards. However, you need to be cautious while hunting them because of their capability to inflict devastating damage.

The game developer confirmed the new event's arrival with an X (formerly Twitter) post on November 14, 2023. This article provides all the details to bolster your chances.

Hunt more Legiana during the new Monster Hunter Now event

The new augmented reality title event will begin on November 17, 2023, at 5:00 PM. Below is the complete schedule of the three-day event.

November 17, 2023 (Friday): From 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST (UTC +8hrs)

November 18, 2023 (Saturday): From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST (UTC +8hrs)

November 19, 2023 (Sunday): From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM IST (UTC +8hrs)

Event details and other information

The official X post from Monster Hunter Now provides a link to their website with the schedule and all the intricate details you need to remember while chasing the Legiana monsters in the title. Read on to find out all these details.

The monsters in all habitats will reappear faster than usual during this event. However, it is worth noting that Legiana in Monster Hunter Now will only appear more frequently in swamp habitats for Hunters of Hunter Rank 11 and above.

How to level up faster in Monster Hunter Now?

The latest title in the wyvern hunting series ranks players with Hunter Ranks. Completing quests can earn you plenty of Hunter Rank Points to level up faster. Roam around on the map and keep hunting monsters to progress more quickly. Refer to our article for an in-depth guide.

Progressing through Hunter Ranks is never an easy task. However, your job might become a lot easier when you know your goal. Check out the highest Monster Hunter Rank and aim for it to reach at least HR11 before the event starts.

This event is an excellent opportunity for Hunters to slay more of these flying wyverns for their equipment, which is particularly strong against monsters like Diablos.

Niantic’s Monster Hunter Now has completed 10 million downloads on the digital storefronts. Check out our article for the best weapons in the title that can help you kill more Legiana monsters.