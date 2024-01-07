With the Versus promo being in full swing in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, it comes as no surprise that EA Sports has capitalized on the hype surrounding this amazing special roster by releasing the Versus Foundations pack in the Store for gamers to purchase. This is one of the most enticing packs to be released so far in the game cycle due to its relatively affordable nature.

While this pack is much cheaper and more accessible when compared to other packs like the Ultra Versus pack and the Elite Versus pack, it certainly is not far behind in terms of what it offers. However, with its price being 300,000 coins or 1,000 FC Points, it is still expensive enough to make fans wonder whether it is worth the investment or not.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What does the Versus Foundations pack contain in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

The latest Versus promo in EA FC 24 features some of the biggest names in the sport today, especially with the likes of Neymar and Heung Min Son leading the line. All these superstars have received two distinct Fire and Ice versions with unique boosts and attributes, making the latest Versus Foundations pack even more appealing due to the overall rating threshold it offers.

The pack contains 50 rare gold players with a minimum overall rating of 81, with two guaranteed to be 86 or higher. It also offers one loan Versus player pick between two players. All items are untradeable, and the loan is for ten games.

What are the pack probabilities offered by the Versus Foundations pack?

With so many amazing players up for grabs and the pack having a minimum rating threshold of 81, gamers are bound to obtain some amazing items. If they fail to pack an elite-tier promo card, the worst-case scenario gives them plenty of fodder to submit to an SBC like POTM Mbappe or Base Icon Maldini.

These are the specific probabilities of packing various cards based on their rarity and item type:

Gold 75+ player: 100%

Gold 82+ player: 100%

Gold 90+ player: 15%

Team of the Week player: 52 %

FC Versus Ice player: 18%

FC Versus Fire player: 18%

With how valuable Team of the Week cards are in the current state of the transfer market, the high odds of obtaining in-form items will certainly tempt many fans.

Is it worth buying the Versus Foundations pack in EA FC 24?

Similar to most other packs released so far in the Ultimate Team store, this pack is only worth purchasing for those willing to spend money on microtransactions to buy FC Points. While the pack certainly offers some very high-rated players in EA FC 24, the low price of fodder items and the untradeable nature of the pack's contents make it a bad deal for those looking to spend coins to buy it.