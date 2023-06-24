Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to the PlayStation 4?

Final Fantasy 16 is out now, and players are loving the game's crisp combat and impressive graphics. Fans are also enjoying the title’s narrative, featuring a new protagonist named Clive Rosfield. All these exciting aspects have left gamers wondering if the action RPG is available on last-generation consoles like the PlayStation 4.

Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 users, Final Fantasy 16 is not available on the console. This is disheartening for those who want to experience the game on the platform.

Will Final Fantasy 16 ever be available on PlayStation 4?

Final Fantasy 16 not only offers robust gameplay mechanics but also boasts pristine visuals. Square Enix designed it to be a true next-gen game without compromising quality and performance. This could be a reason for them to skip the title's release on the PlayStation 4. Launching it on a last gen-console could have affected performance and graphics.

While it is natural to be optimistic about the RPG arriving on PlayStation 4 at some point, it is unlikely that there will be the last-gen port in development, especially since the title is a PlayStation 5 exclusive.

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida revealed that a PlayStation 4 version of the game was in development. However, it was scrapped because it added to the development time, which could have delayed the title's launch.

Yoshida had the following to say in this regard:

“What I can say is that while developing, we originally had a plan to release the game on PlayStation 4 possibly. During development, we realized that to get it to a level that we were gonna be proud of we would have needed at least one or two more years of development.”

It is important to note that the new Final Fantasy title is a timed exclusive for PlayStation 5, which implies that it could be released on the Xbox and PCs in the future. It is not officially confirmed, but the many Final Fantasy titles available on the Xbox are a positive sign.

PlayStation 4 users should wait for confirmation from Square Enix, but the chances of the game's release on the console are quite slim.

Final Fantasy 16 has garnered favorable reviews so far, which is good news for fans of the series. Those new to this RPG can check out our team’s in-depth review to know what makes it a great title.

