New State Mobile November update patch notes: New gun, weather, and more

With the introduction of the FAMAS in the latest New State Mobile November update, players are in for a treat. It is a formidable AR wielding 5.56mm rounds, promising swift and powerful takedowns. You'll also need to prepare for a weather shift as the new "AKINTA Night" weather arrives on the battlefield, heightening the excitement of clandestine conflict. The November update is expected to improve the New State Mobile experience with numerous bug fixes and enhancements.

Patch notes of New State Mobile November update

Here are the official patch notes for the new November update of New State Mobile, as presented by the game's developers:

New weapon in New State Mobile: FAMAS

The FAMAS in New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

FAMAS, a new AR that uses 5.56mm rounds has been added.

This gun can put down enemies fast with its supreme firepower, made possible with a quick rate of fire. Become the winner with FAMAS!

FAMAS spawns in the field of all maps in NEW STATE.

You can equip accessories on the scope and muzzle.

FAMAS C1 - Dedicated Extended Mag

FAMAS's C1 customization, a Dedicated Extended Mag will be added.

The Dedicated Extended Mag customization adds the following changes to the weapon: -

+ Magazine Size (30 → 40)

- Decreased Reload Speed

New weather "AKINTA Night" in New State Mobile

new weather, "AKINTA Night" (Image via Krafton)

A new weather, "AKINTA Night" will be added.

A new weather, "AKINTA Night" will be added. Night has befallen AKINTA. Covert combat will take place in the now-dark AKINTA.

An exclusive weather for AKINTA, "AKINTA Night" will put you on edge and maximize the thrill of encountering enemies.

You have a 20% chance of encountering the "AKINTA Night" weather when playing in AKINTA.

A higher encounter chance will be applied right after the update, and this may change upon further review.

Increase your tier point in this extreme situation and get a 50% additional bonus and boost your rank.

But remember, if you lose, your tier point decreases 20% more than the standard amount.

We plan to add more weather in other maps based on your feedback and player data analysis.

Re-opening Extreme Mode in New State Mobile

The Extreme Mode will re-open.

he Extreme Mode will re-open You can access Erangel Extreme on Monday/Wednesday/Friday and Troi Extreme on Tuesday/Thursday.

Extreme Modes will be available for 4 hours during each region's Hot Time.

America / 00:00~04:00 (UTC)

Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

East Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

Europe / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

Mena / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

South Asia / 07:00~11:00 (UTC)

Erangel Extreme Mode will have 64 players instead of 48.

The pace of Troi and Erangel Extreme will be faster than before.

The following items will be given to all players upon deployment and redeployment:

Lv.2 Police Vest

Lv.2 Army Helmet

Lv.2. Backpack

Skorpion

30 rounds of 9mm ammunition

Viper Sight

1 Smoke Grenade

1 First Aid Kit

4 Bandages

1 Painkiller

2 Energy Drinks

500 Drone Credits

The number of care packages that spawn at the beginning of the game has increased.

In Extreme Mode, items from the Drone Store will be delivered faster.

The revival and recruit time has been reduced by 50%.

The cool down for using the Green Flare Gun after death has been reduced.

Death Cam (Beta) added in New State Mobile

A Death Cam (Beta) feature will be added.

The beta version of the death cam, which many players requested, will be added.

With the death cam, you can see after dying how you were eliminated from the perspective of the enemy player.

In your result screen after death, a death cam (Beta) button will be available. Touch it to see how you got killed.

The Death Cam (Beta) feature is only available in Battle Royale mode.

Go to Settings → General → Death Cam Settings to activate it.

You can't watch the death cam footage after you return to the lobby once the match is over.

Please note that the feature is still in beta. The death cam might not perfectly visualize the events that led to your death.

Adjusted map rotation schedule in New State Mobile

Ranked Deathmatch will be available during each region's Hot Time hours on weekdays and extend up to 2 hours after Hot Time ends on weekends.

One Ranked Deathmatch map will open every 2 hours.

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: ARENA (RDM), STATION (TDM)

America / 00:00~04:00 (UTC)

Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

East Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

Europe / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

Mena / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

South Asia / 07:00~11:00 (UTC)

Tuesday, Thursday: ARENA (RDM), UNDERBRIDGE (RDM)

America / 00:00~04:00 (UTC)

Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

East Asia / 11:00~15:00 (UTC)

Europe / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

Mena / 14:00~18:00 (UTC)

South Asia / 07:00~11:00 (UTC)

Saturday, Sunday: ARENA (RDM), STATION (TDM), UNDERBRIDGE (RDM)

America / 00:00~06:00 (UTC)

Asia / 11:00~17:00 (UTC)

East Asia / 11:00~17:00 (UTC)

Europe / 14:00~20:00 (UTC)

Mena / 14:00~20:00 (UTC)

South Asia / 07:00~13:00 (UTC)

Battle Royale Season 12 in New State Mobile

Battle Royale Season 12 in New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

Battle Royale Season 12 open

Your tier will reset based on your last season's final tier.

When you enter the Lobby, you will receive a season summary as well as your rewards for the previous season.

Survivor Pass Vol.25 in New State Mobile

Survivor Pass Vol.25 in New State Mobile (Image via Krafton)

The protagonist of SURVIVOR PASS VOL.25 is “Veronica" .

. Achieve a certain pass level to get a free character!

You can get the “Veronica" and "Cosmic Guardian" costume sets by upgrading to the Premium Pass. Purchase a Premium+ Pass to immediately acquire more rewards.

You can get the "Veronica" and "Cosmic Guardian" costume sets by upgrading to the Premium Pass. Purchase a Premium+ Pass to immediately acquire more rewards. If you upgrade to Legacy Pass, the 'Golden Eagle Set' will be available again.

will be available again. After you reach a certain pass level after purchasing the Premium Pass, all NC spent for purchasing the Pass will be refunded.

Bug fixes in New State Mobile

Gameplay related

[Erangel] Fixed an issue where a part of the truck model on the bridge north of Sosnovka Military Base was not displayed.

[Akinta] Fixed an issue where a banner created before the game changed its name is displayed in the electronic display in the Shoreline area.

[Akinta] Fixed an issue where foliage was displayed inside a building on the right side of the Astra region.

[AIWave][UI] Fixed an issue where the weight does not get updated in the Inventory UI.

[World Map] Fixed an issue where the marker feature is abnormal upon redeployment.

[Grenade Launcher] Fixed an issue where launching a grenade with a grenade launcher does not make a sound.

[Effect] Fixed an issue where shooting at muddy ground displays metallic effects.

Costumes & skins related

[Skin] Fixed an issue where the decoration of Mystica Backpack Lv.3 moves abnormally in a certain motion.

[Skin] Fixed an issue where the effect loops of Trouble Zero - MCX, and M249 are not natural.

[Costume] Fixed an issue where equipping Demonic Thief Style Hoodie and hats that show hair does not display parts of a character's hair.

[Emote][Upgrade Outfit] Fixed an issue where the emote of the Ghost Pirate Top does not display its sword.

[Effect] Fixed an issue where the effect of Flying Dutchman - UMP45 Lv.7 is occasionally displayed in a lower frame.

[Item] Fixed an issue where the descriptions of some outfit upgrade tokens are different from those of other upgrade tokens.

Outgame related

[Friend] Fixed an issue where inviting a friend after taking certain steps displays a toast message and does not send the invitation message.

[Introduction Video] Fixed an issue where the introduction video of Ghost Chaser - UAZ is not displayed.

[Clan] Fixed an issue where certain clans can't recruit or kick out clan members.

That's it for the official patch notes for the New State Mobile November update.