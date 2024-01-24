EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC went live in Ultimate Team earlier on January 23, and is a really exciting challenge to complete. The new SBC doesn't contain the currently available TOTY items, but there are some amazing cards you could get. The latest challenge re-introduces some of the highest-rated cards from three previously released promos.

Some of these cost a lot more to acquire from the market compared to what you'll need to spend to complete the SBC. Similarly, there are few items that you'll like to avoid from your rewards as their market valuations have nosedived a lot. Let's take a look at some of the best and worst possible rewards of the EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC.

Best EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards

There are some fantastic Winter Wildcards items (Image via EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, there are certain Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, and Winter Wildcards items in Ultimate Team that cost a lot to get from the market.

Erling Haaland Dynasties

Kylian Mbappe TOTGS

Virgil Van Dijk Winter Wildcards

Alexia Putellas Winter Wildcards

Cristiano Ronaldo Winter Wildcards

Mohamed Salah Winter Wildcards

These are some of the most valuable items that you can possibly get from the SBC rewards. All of them cost well over a million coins as of writing if you buy from the market. They rank very high on the meta due to their incredible in-game stats.

If you can find any of these items in your reward picks, you can safely choose them to get maximum returns on your investment.

Worst EA FC 24 87+ Ultimate Dynasties, TOTGS, or Winter Wildcards Player Pick SBC rewards

Most of these TOTGS items are available in the SBC (Image via EA Sports)

There are some cards in the reward pool whose market valuations have reduced a lot. This is due to the simple fact that their stats are no longer good enough, and their market supply is far higher than the demand.

Edouard Mendy Ultimate Dynasties

Denis Zakaria Winter Wildcards

Deyna Castellanos Winter Wildcards

Mehdi Teremi TOTGS

Luca Zidane Ultimate Dynasties

It's best to avoid these items at all cost, at least as part of the SBC rewards in EA FC 24. If you still want to try them, you can always buy them directly from the market and save your fodder.