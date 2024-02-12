EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution is live in Ultimate Team, and this is the latest addition as part of the new promo. EA Sports has released yet another free evolution for the community, allowing a defensive reinforcement.
While free, you must make the best choices with the Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution. While the potential candidates are plenty, the boosts won't be the same for all. Certain cards will be better once all the boosts are unlocked, so the first step is to understand the requirements properly.
What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution requirements?
- Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution
- Overall: Max. 85
- Positions: RB
- Positions: Not CB
- Pace: Max. 87
- Physicality: Max. 90
- Playstyles+: Max. 0
What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution upgrades
The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, and both have their own challenges.
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: +3
- Rarity: In-Progress Evolution
- Passing: +4
- Defending: +3
- Stamina: +5
- Strength: +2
- Aggression: +5
Level 2 upgrade
- PlayStyle+: Slide Tackle
- Overall: +1
- Rarity: Evolutions II
- Pace: +3
- Dribbling: +3
- Stamina: +3
- Strength: +4
Level 1 upgrade challenges
- Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game
Level 2 upgrade challenges
- Win 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game
Who are the best players to use in EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution?
You can use over 200,000 cards in this evolution, and here are the best possible items to use for the upgrades.
- Ona Battle
- De Marcos TOTW
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo
- Alex Scott Base Hero
- Jonathan Clauss TOTW
These items could quickly fill a place in your starting lineup once the boosts have been applied. Moreover, it's easy to get both levels of upgrades due to the easy conditions.