EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution: All requirements, upgrades, best players to use, and more

The EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution is live in Ultimate Team, and this is the latest addition as part of the new promo. EA Sports has released yet another free evolution for the community, allowing a defensive reinforcement.

While free, you must make the best choices with the Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution. While the potential candidates are plenty, the boosts won't be the same for all. Certain cards will be better once all the boosts are unlocked, so the first step is to understand the requirements properly.

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution requirements?

Rarity: Not In-Progress Evolution

Overall: Max. 85

Positions: RB

Positions: Not CB

Pace: Max. 87

Physicality: Max. 90

Playstyles+: Max. 0

What are the EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, and both have their own challenges.

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: +3

Rarity: In-Progress Evolution

Passing: +4

Defending: +3

Stamina: +5

Strength: +2

Aggression: +5

Level 2 upgrade

PlayStyle+: Slide Tackle

Overall: +1

Rarity: Evolutions II

Pace: +3

Dribbling: +3

Stamina: +3

Strength: +4

Level 1 upgrade challenges

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game

Level 2 upgrade challenges

Win 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game

Who are the best players to use in EA FC 24 Future Stars Right Back Power Up Evolution?

You can use over 200,000 cards in this evolution, and here are the best possible items to use for the upgrades.

Ona Battle

De Marcos TOTW

Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Alex Scott Base Hero

Jonathan Clauss TOTW

These items could quickly fill a place in your starting lineup once the boosts have been applied. Moreover, it's easy to get both levels of upgrades due to the easy conditions.