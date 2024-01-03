EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC - All tasks, how to complete, and more

The EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC has introduced a special card for the English defender in Ultimate Team. This item comes amid the Team 3 release. However, unlike the cards in that lineup, you won't need to open packs to get John Stones' fresh version. All you have to do is complete the new SBC's tasks before this challenge expires from Ultimate Team.

Figuring out how many coins you'll need to do that will allow you to decide whether you should attempt this inclusion. The best way to get an idea about your expenses is by analyzing the EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC's tasks.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC

Three tasks will have to be completed as part of the EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC. All of them have their own unique conditions that will have to be fulfilled to unlock the special card.

Task 1 - Manchester City

# of players from Manchester City: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 82

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 2 - England

# of players from England: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 85

# of players in the squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

IF players: Min 1

Squad rating: Min 86

# of players in the squad: 11

The EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC will cost about 180,000 coins to beat if you get all the fodder from Ultimate Team's market. You can reduce that amount further using items that are already in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, you can always grind game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to get more fodder to use in this challenge, further lowering its cost.

Is the EA FC 24 John Stones Winter Wildcards SBC worth it?

After completing the challenge, you'll get an 89-rated CDM item that can also operate as a CM. This is a really good addition if you're looking for a CDM for defensive duties. Its M/H work rate is really useful, and there aren't too many cards in Ultimate Team with the same work rate.

That said, the David Alaba Winter Wildcards item is a better alternative to this version of John Stones and will cost less to buy from the market as of this writing. However, if you have a Premier League-based squad, this challenge will certainly be worth completing.