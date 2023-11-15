EA FC 24 maintenance (November 15): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports has announced the schedule for the first major EA FC 24 server maintenance period. Once it goes live, the game's servers will be taken down across all platforms, and the title will become unplayable to a large extent. It's unclear why this maintenance is being conducted since the last major Title Update was released in the second week of November.

That said, there are certain issues that have been plaguing EA FC 24 for a long time now. Some are related to the gameplay, while the others revolve around UI and gameplay elements. Either way, the community has been wanting them to be fixed for a long time.

EA FC 24 maintenance on November 15 will be a lengthy one

EA Sports has posted the official EA FC 24 maintenance schedule on its Direct Communication X account. Per the schedule, the maintenance period will commence at 7 am UTC. It's expected to last a massive seven hours and end at 2 pm UTC. This is when the servers will come back online.

It's worth noting that the maintenance period could be extended without any prior notice. There have been similar instances in FIFA 23 when server maintenance periods got extended beyond their assigned durations. Readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the official EA Sports accounts for all the latest and updated information.

While the maintenance period will commence at 7 am UTC, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior. Once the matchmaking is disabled, all kinds of online game modes will be affected. This includes the entirety of the Ultimate Team mode, which can't be accessed without the use of servers.

Similarly, FC Clubs, online seasons, and even friendlies will remain out of access when maintenance is going on.

However, offline game modes, including local friendlies and career modes, will be available for players to enjoy. There are some interesting additions that have been included by EA Sports this year, and this is the perfect opportunity for players to explore them in EA FC 24.