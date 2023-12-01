EA FC 24 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC leaked - Expected release date, costs, and more

If the latest EA FC 24 rumors turn out to be accurate, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC is coming to Ultimate Team as a new challenge. The latest information comes from reliable content specialist and leaker FIFATradingRomania, who shared the information on their X account. This makes Aubameyang the second footballer expected to appear as a SBC for the upcoming promo.

So far, EA Sports hasn't confirmed which players will be appearing as a Radioactive promo item. The community has had to rely on leaks and content specialists for inside information. However, specific predictions regarding the Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC can undoubtedly be made based on how these challenges work as part of EA FC 24 promos.

Expected EA FC 24 Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC release date

The Radioactive promo will go live later tonight, on December 1, 2023. Usually, EA Sports always releases a promo card during the launch night, and the trend is likely to continue. There's an excellent chance that the Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC will go live at 6 pm UK time tonight.

However, Milan Skriniar is also expected to get a promo card with its SBC. Hence, the Pierre Emercick-Aubameyang card could be released later, possibly on Monday, December 4, 2023. Readers are advised to wait for the official launch before jumping to a conclusion.

Expected Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang SBC costs

The cost of any SBC in EA FC 24 depends on the number of tasks and their conditions. In the case of this challenge, the price could be slightly high, as the upcoming card could have an overall between 88 and 89. Players should expect a cost between 120,000- 150,000 coins.

The current fodder prices are at an all-time high due to the Black Friday celebrations. Market valuations of items like Team of the Week are at their peak, resulting in higher completion costs and challenges. If the price of fodder reduces in the coming days, it could result in lower costs.

Fans will hope that the upcoming Aubameyang SBC will be an affordable option, allowing more to get the Radioactive card for their team. It remains to be seen when the Gabonese forward's promo item will ultimately arrive in Ultimate Team.