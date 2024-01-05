EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC - Expected release date, stats, costs, and more

If the latest rumor turns out to be true, players will be able to get their hands on EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC very soon. The information has been shared by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff on their X account. This is the latest addition to the long list of cards that have already been leaked on social media.

As things stand, EA Sports hasn't provided official information regarding the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC. However, certain predictions can be made regarding how the promo will work in Ultimate Team.

Based on the information available thus far to the public, the upcoming challenge could be a really exciting addition for the players to consider.

Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

When will the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC release? (Expected date)

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, the only confirmed schedule belongs to the start of the promo, which begins in a few hours tonight (January 5). The EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC could be released on the same night to celebrate the launch of the promo. Typically, EA Sports always releases promo cards as part of the promo when it begins.

That said, a window between January 8-January 10 seems to be a more realistic option. There are also rumors about Spanish wonderkid Gavi coming to the promo as an SBC, which seems to be the one releasing tonight.

What are the EA FC 24 Raheem Sterling Versus SBC card stats?

The official stats are unavailable at this point in time. However, FUT Sheriff has made some bold predictions regarding what the cards could look like. As expected, there will be two separate versions - Fire and Ice.

Expand Tweet

Fire version

Overall: 88

Position: RW

Pace: 93

Shooting: 84

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 50

Physicality: 77

Ice Version

Overall: 88

Position: 88

Pace: 90

Shooting: 87

Passing: 82

Dribbling: 90

Defense: 50

Physicality: 78

How much will the Raheem Sterling Versus SBC cost? (Expected amount)

The final cost of the upcoming SBC will depend on the number of tasks and their conditions. That said, the recent Premier League SBCs of the Winter Wildcards have been pretty expensive.

Players should expect the Sterling SBC to cost somewhere between 270,000 and 320,000 coins at least.