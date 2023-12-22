Genshin Concert 2023 date, time, countdown and where to watch online

The Genshin Concert is set to return in 2023, bringing with it renditions of Genshin Impact’s most popular soundtracks. This exclusive event is all set to simultaneously broadcast today on the game’s official YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, and Twitch channels, making use of the latest augmented reality technology to deliver an immersive experience.

You can find the release time of the event, along with a universal countdown timer below.

Genshin Concert 2023 countdown

The 2023 Genshin Concert is set to release on December 22, 2023, at 7 pm (UTC +8). You can refer to the countdown timer and prepare for the event accordingly.

The timer is universal and unaffected by user time zones. However, you should keep in mind that this countdown does not take into account delays that may be caused due to external factors.

Where to watch the Genshin Concert 2023 online?

This online event is set to simultaneously broadcast on HoYoverse’s official social media channels. These include the following platforms:

You can find the link to each platform’s official event webpage in the list above. Simply click on the website of your choice to be redirected to the Genshin Concert webpage.

What freebies can you expect from the Concert?

In addition to being treated to an exquisite musical rendition of Genshin Impact’s original soundtracks, you can also expect a ton of freebies at the end of the event. Assuming we follow the same pattern as 2022’s concert, you will need to follow the steps below to grab a total of 30 Primogems:

Head to the official event URL.

Log in using your HoYoverse account and select the proper Server.

Click on the “Create Invitation” tab and customize your Invitation Card.

Click on the Share button after the event ends to receive a total of 30 Primogems, along with other in-game materials.

The steps above may change for this year’s event and are for reference only.

