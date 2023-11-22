"I'm promoting him right now": Asmongold promotes guild member who saved him in hardcore World of Warcraft

Zack "Asmongold" has been in the streaming community since 2008 and broadcasts content on his Twitch channel Zackrawrr. He's one of the most prominent World of Warcraft streamers on the platform. In his recent Twitch stream from November 21, Zack captured a moment when one of his guild members saved him from getting killed in WoW's hardcore mode.

Finding the clip hilarious, the streamer posted it on his YouTube channel. In the video, he explains how there's a flagged person standing with their guild and waiting to be flagged so he can attack them. Shortly thereafter. one of his guild members kills the flagged high-level player, leaving the Twitch streamer delightfully surprised. Thoroughly impressed with the player, Zack says:

"Bro, I'm promoting him right now! Bro, this dude is getting promoted. No way! No way bro he just took him out. Oh my god!"

"The guy killed a lvl 41": Fans comment on the hilarious Asmongold clip of the guild member saving him

Zack was playing World of Warcraft in hardcore mode on his Twitch channel Zackrawrr, when something hilarious happened. He noticed a player who was flagged on the boat with his guild. The streamer started explaining how the latter could attack by luring his guild to flag him as he was high-level.

After explaining, a guild member called Aticis stunned everyone by killing the high-level entity. Zack expressed his surprise at the proceedings, before promoting the player immediately. Fans started commenting on the clip that was uploaded on the streamer's YouTube channel.

One fan realized that the player successfully killed the level 41 enemy in hardcore mode.

Another user praised Aticis for saving Zack's life.

Another praised Zack for showing his experience in the game and predicting the threat.

This particular user thought that the flagged player didn't put up a fight upon being attacked.

Zack currently has 1.6M followers on Twitch and 541K subscribers on his YouTube clips channel. He's mostly seen streaming World of Warcraft but also enjoys games like Final Fantasy, Elden Ring, Lost Ark, Dark Souls, etc. He recently made headlines by reviewing fellow streamer Pokimane's cookie brand, Myna Snacks.