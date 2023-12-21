Is Steam Down today? Reasons and possible fixes explored (December 21)

Some gamers have been complaining that Steam is down today, December 21, 2023. Valve has officially started its Winter Sale on the site, making it the ideal opportunity to buy games and immerse yourself in over the holidays. However, many users are unable to access the website, making it difficult for them to purchase their favorite titles.

The good news is that the website is working fine now, and the issue seems to be because of the sudden launch of the Winter Sale. However, the error has likely been resolved. This article explains more.

How to fix Steam not working

According to Downdetector, the website facedan unusual number of reports of Valve's storefront being down for a few minutes today. The issue peaked around the same time the Winter Sale launched and may have been caused because many users were trying to log into the website at the same time.

Users voted for all kinds of problems, ranging from the website not loading, to being unable to login and having server connection issues.

The chart for Steam being down (Image via Downdetector)

Given Valve's track record of providing fixes quickly, Steam being down was bound to be resolved sooner or later. However, if you still face issues logging in to the marketplace, here are some possible fixes:

Try restarting the app. If you are unable to close the application, use Task Manager to terminate it.

Try restarting your system.

Try restarting your router or modem.

Try resetting your IP

If you are unable to log in via the official application, try using a web browser.

Check if you are able to log in using the official mobile app.

If the issue exists on your browser, clear the browser cache.

Switch to a different web browser.

If the error persists, it is recommended to wait until Valve releases another hotfix, what with many other consumers still facing the issue.

The Winter Sale has officially started in Valve's marketplace bringing discounts on many video games ranging from AAAs to indie titles. The platform is also hosting the Steam Awards, which has entered its second phase of nomination. The voting process began last month during the platform's Autumn Sale and the winners will be declared in January, 2024.

