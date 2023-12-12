"Legions of zombies" - Asmongold hits back at "console warriors" saying he's "spamming negative videos" about Starfield

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to netizens who expressed their displeasure at his criticism of Starfield. During a livestream on December 11, 2023, he reviewed a submission on his official subreddit, showcasing a post from X (formerly Twitter) user @AnaAnsan3.

They wrote that the streamer was "frustrated" because Marvel's Spider-Man 2 did not win any awards at The Game Awards 2023, which led to him "spamming negative Starfield videos."

X user @AnaAnsan3 wrote:

"Buhaha, @asmongold is frustrated for the fact that Spider-Man 2, that he capped for, didn't win anything, so now he's spamming negative #Starfield videos. Two videos in a day. The dude is obsessed. #Xbox #XboxGamePass."

Referring to the netizen as a "console Andy," the Austin, Texas-based personality argued that "legions of zombies" were defending a game that was "6/10." He remarked:

"Like honestly, Bethesda did such a great idea by publishing Starfield on Xbox because now you have legions of zombies that are out there defending a game that is a really, really, like, rock-hard, super-solid six! I'm talking about Starfield holds that six that nothing else can. And, they're treating it like it's the best f**king game, right?"

"This guy is an idiot" - Asmongold slams netizen for saying he's "spamming negative Starfield videos"

The discussion started at the 25-minute mark of his recent broadcast when Asmongold came across X user @AnaAnsan3's aforementioned post. Expressing his thoughts on the same, the streamer said:

"Look at this s**t, dude! Look at this. Console Andy's are getting mad at me. (The streamer reads X user @AnaAnsan3's tweet) Capped for - you mean I lied for? I don't understand this verb. Because capping means lying. 'I don't get it either.' No, it's not Zoomer talk. I understand Zoomer talk. It's him, who doesn't understand it."

Timestamp: 00:25:45

After claiming that "legions of zombies" were defending a "6/10" game, the co-founder of One True King (OTK) commented on "console warriors" by saying:

"But anyway, this guy is an idiot and these are actual, unironic console warriors. And, the funny thing is about Spider-Man 2 - didn't I s**t on Spider-Man 2? Kind of? And I said, 'It's just a Spider-Man game. Of course, it shouldn't win an award over, like, Alan Wake or, like, Baldur's Gate 3.' Like, what the f**k?"

Fans react to the streamer's response

The YouTube comments section featured over 505 fan reactions. Here's a snapshot of some pertinent ones:

YouTube community weighs in on the streamer's clip (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

According to YouTube user @Kaizan27, the 32-year-old content creator was "generous" in rating Starfield six out of ten. Meanwhile, user @vencelfoldi8236 shared their opinions on the Microsoft Xbox vs. Sony PlayStation community.