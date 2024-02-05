PEL 2024 Spring China: Teams, format, schedule, new rules, and more

Tencent announced the structure and dates for the PEL Spring 2024, starting on February 22. The publisher has made some changes to the rules for the upcoming season. A total of 20 franchise clubs will be participating in this major tournament. These teams have already revealed their roster. Like the previous year, it will be hosted in three distinct stages: the Regular Season, Playoffs, and Finals.

There will be a seven-week-long Regular Season scheduled to take place from February 22 to April 21. The top four teams from the overall standings will qualify for the Grand Finals, while the bottom 16 will have to contest in the four-day Playoffs, scheduled for May 2 to 5. The top 12 clubs from this round will earn their spots in the Grand Finals, which will be played from May 17 to 19.

PEL Spring 2024 teams

Participating teams in PEL Spring 2024 (Image via Tencent)

Here are the names of the 20 franchise clubs that will participate in the upcoming spring edition:

Titan Esports Club KONE ESPORT Team Weibo TeamPai ThunderTalk Gaming LGD Gaming Tianba Wolves Esports All Gamers Six Two Eight ShowTime JD Esports Nova Esports Tong Jia Bao Esports Vision Esports The Chosen Four Angry Men Action Culture Technology Regans Gaming J Team

New rules for PEL 2024

Tencent announced that each kill will be counted as one point in all the circles of any match. Previously, each kill was awarded two points during the first two circles. The publisher also mentioned that the names of any knocked down players will be displayed with a code instead of their ID/name. Only after the elimination of that player will their name be shown on the display.

Ahead of PEL 2024 Spring, teams have made several surprising changes to their rosters. Jimmy, the former IGL of Nova Esports, has now been signed by Wolves Esports. He led Nova to clinch several big titles, including the PMGC 2020 and 2021.

33Svan, who played with 4AM for four years, has joined All Gamers for the 2024 season. Chengc and Eagle, two popular names, have also joined the same club. With the addition of these three veterans, the organization will be hoping to bring home the trophy of the PEL Spring.

Nova Esports bid farewell to YI, King, and Jimmy after failing to perform well in 2023. The fan-favorite club has signed Dreamy from Thunder Talk. Their two superstars, Paraboy and Order, will be aiming to have outstanding performances in both national and international tournaments this year.