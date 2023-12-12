PMGC 2023 generates around 1 million peak viewership 

The recently concluded PMGC 2023 garnered over 980K peak viewership, which was achieved during its Grand Finals. The $3 million prize pool event was hosted from November 2 to December 10, during which 50 PUBG Mobile teams participated for the world champions title. IHC Esports, hailing from Mongolia, emerged victorious in the major championship.

The Grand Finale was played between 16 teams from December 8 to 10. The third and last day of the ultimate stage generated massive viewership. The event attracted 100K more concurrent viewers than the 2022 PMGC and 300K more viewers than the 2021 edition.

However, the inaugural season of the championship held in 2020 still holds the record for the most popular PUBG Mobile event, with a peak viewership of 3.8 million.

PMGC 2023 emerges as one of the most successful events of PUBG Mobile

The Global Championship 2023 saw a significant increase in its overall viewership, making it one of the most successful tournaments. During the 16th game of the Grand Final on 10 December, the peak viewership attained a milestone, reaching over 980,110, according to a report by Esports Charts. The match was held in the Erangel map, where STE from China clinched a Chicken Dinner.

The 17th match, played on the Miramar map, was the second most popular encounter of the tournament, generating a peak viewership of 937K. Faze Clan from Thailand emerged victorious in this battle.

Indonesian was the most popular language, as the PUBG Mobile Indonesia YouTube channel peaked at around 150K. Persija Evos, Morph, and Bigetron represented the nation in the PMGC 2023. However, the performance of all three teams was below par.

The next Global Championship is scheduled to be played in the United Kingdom in December. Tencent will aim to gain more viewers with their new structure for the upcoming year.

IHC, the current world champions, received a total prize of $453 for their exceptional performance in the tournament. Stalwart Esports finished second, while Alpha7 Esports were third. 4Merical surprised everyone by ensuring fourth place, followed by D'Xavier from Vietnam.

Mongolian teams presented their supremacy in the 2023 PMGC, with three of the top performers hailing from the country.

Teams from China had an average run this season. In fact, Chinese clubs have failed to perform well in the last few editions of the Global Championship. The prestigious annual competition has seen a major decline in the performance of Chinese clubs after they won the first two editions.