PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more

Boom Esports jumped to the prime spot on Day 2 of the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals. The Indonesian squad scored 136 points, including 65 kills. The remaining six matches are scheduled for March 17, where the side will hope to earn the title and qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO), an international event.

Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia couldn’t keep up their gained momentum on Day 2 and fell to second place with 112 points. They were first with 87 points after Day 1, but a poor outing on the second day saw them slip one place in the overall standings.

The third rank remained with Talon Esports after their consistent run on Day 2. The renowned club posted 104 points on the board in their 12 matches despite not clinching a single Chicken Dinner. They played aggressively in the first two days and took 67 kills.

This article will cover the overall standings and the performance of the teams on Day 2 of the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals

Overall standings of PMSL Spring Finals after Day 2

Here is the overall standings after Day 2:

Boom Esports - 136 points Yoodo Alliance - 112 points Talon Esports - 104 points Faze Clan - 102 points D’Xavier - 96 points Alter Ego - 95 points Bigetron Esports - 86 points Team Flash - 83 points Team RRQ - 73 points Vampire Esports - 71 points Pigmy Team - 70 points STX - 66 points SEM9 - 53 points Geek Esports - 51 points Morph - 43 points VOIN - 29 points

Thai lineup Faze Clan is currently fourth with 102 points. They managed two Chicken Dinners in their first 12 games of the PMSL Finals. D’Xavier is behind them in fifth place with 96 points.

Indonesia’s Alter Ego, the defending champions, occupied sixth position with 95 points and a Chicken Dinner. Bigetron RA, who recently resigned Zuxxy and Luxxy, grabbed seventh place with 86 points after Day 2. Team Flash and RRQ took eighth and ninth spots with 83 and 73 points, respectively.

Vampire Esports, an experienced lineup, was not in ideal form in the first two days and finished 10th with 71 points after 12 games. Pigmy, STX, and Sem9 collected 70, 66, and 53 points respectively.

Geek from Malaysia struggled on both days of the PMSL Finals. The renowned lineup is 14th with only 51 points. VOIN was still at the bottom, with 29 points, after Day 2.