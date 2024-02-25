PMSL CSA 2024 Spring South Asia Qualifiers Group Stage: Overall standings, qualified teams for Finals, and more

The Group Stage of the PMSL CSA 2024 Spring: South Asia Qualifiers came to a close on February 25, 2024. A total of 28 teams played 16 matches each in this initial phase. The top 16 squads from this stage have grabbed their seats in the Qualifiers Finals, where they will fight for the five spots in the Super League CSA main event. The bottom 12 teams have been knocked out of the Qualifiers.

Tribe Aeromacy, from Nepal, topped the overall scoreboard of the Group Stage with 133 points and 76 kills. They demonstrated their outstanding teamwork and claimed four Chicken Dinners.

Stronger Esports also collected 133 points but came second, as this Mongolian side had only two Chicken Dinners. They presented top-tier performances in their last few encounters. Their eyes will now be on a seat in the main tournament.

Qualified teams for PMSL CSA 2024 Spring: South Asia Qualifiers Finals

Here are the names of the 16 teams going to the Qualifiers Finals:

Tribe Aeromacy Stronger Esports Yeti Reince LEO Esports Raw Esports Adroit51 Horaa Esports Astra Esports DevilxDragon HS AXE Mebetex Esports SKY Force Illumin8 Esports NB Esports Bad Intention X A1 TMT Esports

Yeti Reince and Leo Esports came third and fourth with 124 and 123 points, respectively. Both teams picked up two Chicken Dinners each in the Group Stage. RAW Espots accumulated 121 points despite not winning any matches. ADROIT51 got the sixth spot with 119 points, including 76 kills.

Astra Esports garnered a total of 114 points and came eighth in the Group Stage. Mebetex Esports, a rising Mongolian squad, struggled a bit in this phase and acquired the 11th with 104 points. Illumin8 Crew and NB Esports, two well-known clubs, scored 103 and 96 points, respectively. They've made it to the Super League Spring Qualifiers Finals.

Eliminated teams from PMSL South Asia Qualifiers

These 12 teams below have been eliminated from the Qualifiers:

Team Z Dreamtodestination Mega Blaze ES Karma Official Deadeyes Guys 7Seven Esports Undergang Slayers T2K Esports Seal Esport CMF Esports Aceof Spadess High Voltage Esports

Team Z came in 17th place with 83 points and 46 eliminations. Popular club Deadeyes Guys ended the Group Stage in the 21st spot with 71 points. 7Seven Esports held the 22nd position with 70 points.

T2K Esports, a famous PUBG Mobile squad, couldn't play well and ranked 24th with 66 points. Seal Esport and High Voltage finished 25th and 28th with 59 and 22 points, respectively, in the PMSL Qualifiers.