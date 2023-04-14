Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch 1.06 official notes (April 14): Major bug fixes, Elixir changes, and more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty just got a new patch update today April 14, 2023, which seeks to introduce a fair bit of bug fixes and performance improvements across all the major platforms, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Microsoft Windows.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial

A patch for all platforms to add functions, make adjustments, and fix bugs has been released.



Details attached and on the website.



teamninja-studio.com/wolong/us/upda…



We will continue to update the game based on your feedback and suggestions. Ver. 1.06 Patch ReleasedA patch for all platforms to add functions, make adjustments, and fix bugs has been released.Details attached and on the website.We will continue to update the game based on your feedback and suggestions. Ver. 1.06 Patch ReleasedA patch for all platforms to add functions, make adjustments, and fix bugs has been released. Details attached and on the website.teamninja-studio.com/wolong/us/upda… We will continue to update the game based on your feedback and suggestions.

Apart from the bug fixes, changes are also made to Elixir functionality, and its Morale Rank increase will now be treated as a buff that will expire over time. Morale Rank increase has also been changed from 1 to 3.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty fans looking for a detailed description of patch 1.06 can look up their official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty patch 1.06 official notes (April 14)

1) Additional Features

Added the new feature “Inner Discipline,” which allows players to set their own maximum Morale Rank.

This is accessible via Battle Preparation and then Inner Discipline in the Battle Flag menu.

Inner Discipline will prevent Morale Rank from rising above the set limit when obtaining Morale Points by defeating enemies or performing Fatal Strikes.

This feature will be disabled while participating in Recruit and Invade sessions.

The Elixir and Burial Flag buffs that increase Morale Rank will still be applied above the maximum limit.

Made changes to the Reinforcements menu so that a handshake icon will now be displayed next to the companions who have accompanied the player at least once.

Added icons to display the location of Zuo Ci and the Blacksmith/Zhu Xia on the minimap.

Added Set Bonus and Inner Discipline to Tutorial under Documents.

2) Adjustments

Made the following adjustments to the effects of the item Elixir:

Changed the mechanics of the effects so that Morale Rank increase is now treated as a buff effect that expires after a set period of time.

Changed the Morale Rank increase from 1 to 3.

Changed the duration of the effects from 30 seconds to 60.

Enlarged the Affinity hitbox of the flame area generated by the demonized Xiahou Dun’s tail so that it will be easier to neutralize the flames by taking advantage of Five Phase Affinities.

Adjusted the activation timing for the special effect Subtlety of the Water Phase so that it occurs after the Fatal Strike sequence is complete, rather than at the start of Fatal Strikes.

Made adjustments so that the lock-on mechanics would not target enemies awaiting aid.

3) Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to go outside the bounds of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that made it impossible for players to progress if they had died in certain locations in some stages, as the players would continually respawn to the point where they had fallen to their death, causing them to die over and over again.

Fixed a bug that allowed ranged attacks to penetrate walls and caused enemies to detect players through the walls in some stages.

Fixed a bug in which players’ progress after defeating bosses would not be saved if the application ended during the cutscene that plays after the boss’ defeat.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from locking on to Fengxi until the demon became aware of their presence in the main battlefield “Tyrant’s Final Banquet.”

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused demonized Sun Jian to go outside the bounds of the current area in the main battlefield “Darkness over the Hanshui River.”

Fixed a bug that caused certain terracotta soldiers in the main battlefield “Behold the Glaive of Righteousness” to produce drop rewards equivalent to those of leaders.

Fixed a bug that caused some of the Shuigui in front of the waterfall in the main battlefield “The Valley of Crying Wraiths” to have a wider field of view than intended.

Fixed a bug that caused a certain bandit in front of a treasure chest in the sub battlefield "Escape from the Capital" to have a narrower field of view than intended.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the player’s Morale Rank to decrease when obtaining Morale Points in the sub battlefield “The Crouching Dragon’s Trial.”

Fixed a bug that caused some doors in the sub battlefield “The Request of Goddess Luo” to glow, despite them not being interactive elements.

Fixed a bug in which demonized warlocks would sometimes fail to appear if the player had entered the boss area from certain locations in the sub battlefield “The Request of Goddess Luo.”

Fixed a bug in which players would be returned to the entrance of the area at the start of the boss battle in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer.”

Fixed a bug in which action inputs did not successfully register when performed at a specific moment during the ending sequences of moving and guarding.

Fixed a bug that caused demonized officers to become stuck in the ground after landing if their Spirits had been depleted while they were in midair.

Fixed a bug in which Zhuyan could still sometimes perform a Critical Blow with its leg, even after the hardened part on its leg was destroyed.

Fixed a bug in which it was possible to deal Spirit damage to Dong Zhuo while a player was being hit by his Critical Blow, which consists of grabbing at the player.

Fixed a bug in which the player’s Morale Rank would decrease, despite not having been hit, when the player approached the Changgui while it was unleashing its Critical Blow, which consists of consecutive bites.

Fixed a bug in which Fengxi’s charging attack sometimes dealt incorrect amounts of damage due to applying invalid values.

Fixed a bug that caused Corpse Demons to be invincible during their dodging sequence.

Fixed a bug that caused the demonized Sun Jian to recover from Spirit Disruption earlier than intended.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause Lu Bu to fail to ride Red Hare.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it impossible to obtain the trophies/achievements Adamantine, Keen-Edged, and Well-Read.

After applying the update, these trophies/achievements will be obtainable by completing any of the main or sub-battlefields.

Fixed a bug that caused excessive processing load when players were awaiting aid or when they were accompanied by other warriors.

Fixed a bug occurring during multiplayer sessions that prevented guest players from leaving the area after defeating Fengxi in the main battlefield “Tyrant’s Final Banquet.”

Fixed a bug occurring during Co-op sessions that prevented guest players from being detected if they approached Fengxi while the host was raising a Battle Flag in the main battlefield “Tyrant’s Final Banquet.”

Fixed a bug occurring during multiplayer sessions in which hosts would be awaiting aid in places inaccessible to guest players in the sub-battlefield “Massacre of Meiwu Fort.”

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause a loss of Genuine Qi when a network error occurred during multiplayer sessions.

Fixed a bug occurring during Co-op sessions in which some enemies would not respawn upon interacting with a Battle Flag.

Fixed a bug that caused the Master Smith Hammer and the Imperial Seal of the Celestial Empire to become obtainable after defeating other players during Invade sessions, even if these items had not been previously acquired by the player.

Fixed a bug in which the time calculated for the Fastest Completion Time in the player’s Records would sometimes be incorrect.

Fixed a bug in which certain actions in the Learn Wizardry Spells menu within the Battle Flag menu would sometimes cause players to lose Spell Points.

After applying the update, players will be provided with their lost Spell Points via the Learn Wizardry Spells menu.

Fixed a bug in which selecting the eye patch for the Type 2 figure in Character Creation would cause part of the eyepatch to sink into the character’s head.

Fixed a bug that caused the model image of the Gauntlets of Boldness to be distorted.

Fixed a bug that caused flickering to occur when applying the Bloom filter in Photograph mode in certain locations.

Fixed other minor bugs

4) Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which the mouse could not be used outside of the game screen when using the Keyboard Only controller type in Control Settings.

Fixed a bug that caused the UI for Special Effect Details within the Equip menu to flicker in the 120FPS setting.

Fixed a bug that prevented the Wizardry Spells menu from being displayed in full screen in ultrawide resolutions.

Poll : 0 votes