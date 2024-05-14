Xbox Game Pass adds Immortals of Aveum, Hellblade 2, and more

The Xbox Game Pass bi-monthly update for May 2024 has just dropped, bringing some of this year's most anticipated games as well as select must-play titles from 2023. Game Pass continues to dominate as the best value-for-money subscription service in gaming, offering a host of titles at an affordable monthly subscription for both the PC and Xbox consoles.

The expansive list of games on offer for May 2024 are detailed below.

Immortals of Aveum, Lords of the Fallen, and Hellblade 2 join Xbox Game Pass in May 2024

Xbox Game Pass is all set to add a wide range of AAA titles starting May 16, 2024, which have been confirmed to include the following:

Brothers A Tale of Two Sons : Out today

: Out today Chants of Sennaar : Out May 15

: Out May 15 EA Sports NHL 24 : Out May 16

: Out May 16 Immortals of Aveum : Out May 16

: Out May 16 Senua’s Saga Hellblade II : Out May 21

: Out May 21 Galacticare : Out May 23

: Out May 23 Hauntii : Out May 23

: Out May 23 Moving Out 2 : Out May 28

: Out May 28 Humanity : Out May 30

: Out May 30 Lords of the Fallen : Out May 30

: Out May 30 Firework: Out June 4

Of these games, Hellblade 2 is of particular significance, given that it is an Xbox first-party title slated for a day-one release on Xbox Game Pass for both PC and console (Xbox Series X/S only). Other notable titles of interest include the Brothers A Tale of Two Sons remake and Immortals of Aveum, a rather intriguing magical first-person shooter from Electronic Arts that deserves a second look.

From the indie developers, Galacticare and Hauntii join the ranks of Game Pass, available as day-one releases.

Another title of interest is Lords of the Fallen, a souls-like game with a unique world-shifting mechanic.

Those who missed out on these great 2023 titles can play through them at their leisure with Microsoft’s subscription service.

Stay tuned for more Xbox updates on Sportskeeda.