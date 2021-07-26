PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code for today (July 26th) to get free popularity

PUBG Mobile Lite has gained immense popularity in the mobile space due to its low requirements with the short and intense gameplay. The title also features fascinating items that must be procured by spending the in-game currency.

Redeem codes are also an alternative to getting free items. The developers have set up a dedicated website to utilize them. Here is the latest PUBG Mobile Lite redemption code.

PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code

1x Heart (Chicken) is the reward for the redeem code (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Redeem code: BPHEZDZV9G

Rewards: 1x Heart (Chicken)

Item’s description: “Gift this to another player’s Space and increase their popularity by 20”

Note: Players who have used the previously released code (BPHEZCZ949) cannot use the above code to get popularity. This message will pop up when they attempt to redeem the code from the website.

Steps to use PUBG Mobile Lite redeem code

Step 1: You must visit the official Redemption Center of PUBG Mobile Lite to use the redeem code for the game. This link will redirect you to the Redemption Center.

Enter the code and all other details in the text field (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 2: Upon reaching the page, you should enter the code mentioned above with other details, including the ID and verification code.

When a dialog box appears, click ok (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 3: Once you have filled in all the text fields, click the “Redeem” button. A pop-up will show up on your screen asking you to confirm the various details. Click “OK”

The rewards can be claimed from the mail section (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Step 4: If the code is successfully redeemed, the rewards will be sent to your PUBG Mobile Lite account, and you can collect them from the in-game mail section.

Press the collect button to get the rewards (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Later, you can use this to reward 20 popularity to a given player.

If you face an error message stating, “Redemption Limit Reached,” it means that the code has been completely used up already. This means users cannot utilize it any further.

Edited by Shaheen Banu