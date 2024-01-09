The Finals "TFMR0004" error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

The "TFMR0004" error has lately surfaced in The Finals, leading to mass disruption in the gaming experince. Ever since the title's release, it has not been free of bugs and issues; however, most of them have been centered around connectivity problems. The "TFMR0004" error in The Finals has taken things to a new level, erasing the player's progress, among other things.

This article will explore all possible reasons for the occurrence of this error and offer some solutions to deal with it.

Possible fixes for "TFMR0004" error in the Finals

While concrete reasons for the occurrence of the "TFMR0004" error in The Finals are yet to be revealed, a lot of compelling evidence points towards the issue occurring due to getting matched with cheaters in-game.

Steam forums have been filled with complaints that indicate that players who have suffered from this issue have been slotted into games in which cheaters were playing. However, there may be other reasons for this error code as well. This article will be updated immediately if any new information related to this error is released.

The "TFMR0004" error seemingly deletes all your progress and stats, leaving your account with a clean and blank slate for a temporary period. Furthermore, you will also be barred from queueing into games while this code is in effect.

Below is a list of potential solutions you can try to bypass the error:

1) Restart the game

Restarting the game after seeing the "TFMR0004" error seems to have been an effective solution for most players. Sometimes, you might have to reboot the game twice to clear the error.

Upon successfully bypassing it, your account progress and stats will be returned to their original state.

2) Verifying game files

Verifying the integrity of The Finals files on Steam (Image via Valve)

While there is no indication of this problem stemming from any faulty files, there is never any harm in verifying the integrity of your game files. After matching up with a hacker, there is always a chance that your files might get corrupted, and a fix as simple as this should get your game up and running in no time.

3) Contact official support

If you cannot recover your progress or stats because of this error, we urge you to contact Embark Studios' official support for help. The developers should be issuing a hotfix for this pretty soon, likely within the next few weeks.

For more news and guides on The Finals, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Esports and Gaming Section.