Valorant: G2 ardiis’ graphics, crosshair and other in-game settings

Over the last couple of months, G2 Esports’ Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks has been a figure of much controversy in the Valorant pro scene.

Svarenieks has been in the middle of a lot of match-fixing and cheating controversies since his CS: GO professional career. Much like with Braxton ‘Swag’ Pierce, these allegations followed him into Valorant, especially after he decided to quit CS: GO and seek a new professional career in Riot Games' new shooter.

During Valorant’s closed beta, 'ardiis' was a part of fish123, the roster that dominated the pro scene till the official game was launched.

However, many thought that he was cheating and that Valorant’s anti-cheat software was just not being able to catch him. Some of his later actions on a cheater’s forum did not do much good for his reputation either.

Stopping a storm before it happens, today we have received information about @ardiisCS matchfixing and cheating in Valorant as he has done in CSGO https://t.co/3a7y1IFC4C — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) June 15, 2020

However, soon after, his name was cleared by Riot Games, and he was drafted up by G2 Esports and is now a core member of the squad. G2 is yet to lose any Ignition Series tournament in Europe, and 'ardiis' is currently hailed one of the best players in the game at the moment.

If you are wondering what in-game settings the pro runs in Valorant, here is a closer look:

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks’ Mouse Settings:

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.59

eDPI: 236

Hz: 1000

Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1.14

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks’ Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Use/Equip Ability: 1: V

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Jump: Space Bar

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

Use Object: E

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks’ Crosshair Settings

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: On / 1 / 1

Inner Lines: 1 / 2 / 1 / 1

Outer Lines: 1 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks’ Minimap settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.2

Minimap Zoom; 0.85

Minimap Vision Cones; On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks’ Display settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920×1080

Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks' Graphics Settings