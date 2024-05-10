Vitality vs FaZe - CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19 2024 Quarter Final: Prediction, livestream details, and more

Vitality vs FaZe is the next exciting matchup in the quarterfinals of the ESL Pro League Season 19. These are some of the most popular teams in the world and have been dominating the season so far. Vitality is currently on a three-match win streak, while FaZe has won its last four games. Since both teams are quite capable, the upcoming contest is expected to be a close one.

The two squads have clashed many times in the past, with their last series taking place at the PGL CS2 Major Copenhagen in 2024, where FaZe defeated Vitality 2-1. With that in mind, here is the prediction for the upcoming match.

Vitality vs FaZe CS2 ESL Pro League Season 19: Who will become the champions?

Predictions

FaZe has had a very impressive run in the ESL Pro League Season 19 so far and is likely to continue it in the quarterfinals. While both teams are equally strong, Vitality will likely lose the series with a scoreline of 1-2.

The game will be an exciting battle because both teams have found a lot of success on Mirage, with FaZe possessing a 90% win rate versus Vitality's 100%.

The key difference here is that the former team has played on that map 10 times in this event, while the latter has battled on Mirage only thrice. This suggests FaZe will likely be more consistent with its gameplay on this map.

Another map that should be involved when these two squads are being compared is Inferno. Vitality has been able to play on this map five times, while FaZe got the chance to do so six times. The win rate of the latter on this map is much higher (83%) than that of its competitor. That said, Vitality has only played one less time than its opponent.

Popular maps like Nuke and Vertigo are rather strong for both teams, and one of them is likely to be locked in for the Vitality vs FaZe match. The latter squad's players, like rain and karrigan, dominated the team's last match against Natus Vincere.

Similarly, in FaZe's game against Monte that this team won 2-1, broky and ropz stepped up. Vitality had a strong run in the three matches that they've played in the ESL Pro League Season 19.

This squad has one of the best CS2 riflers in ZywOo, who outperformed his opponents on multiple occasions, like when he topped the charts during their last match against TheMongolz.

Other star players like apEX and Spinx will also likely prove challenging to play against. The team has played and won more matches which may prepare them better for the Vitality vs FaZe quarterfinal match.

Vitaliy is one of the best CS2 teams in the competition right now and could pick maps up against its opponents. However, this time around, their soaring confidence and the momentum in the league so far may just help FaZe win the match.

Head-to-head

Faze vs Vitality has been an exciting rivalry to watch as the teams have clashed eight times since November 2022. So far, Vitality has secured six out of the eight matches leading the current score to 6-2 in favor of Vitality in recent history.

Previous results

Vitality most recently played against TheMongolz and won 2-0 against the team. In the meantime, FaZe played against Natus Vincere and also secured a perfect 2-0 victory.

ESL Pro League Season 19 roster

Vitality

Dan (apEX) Madesclaire (IGL)

Mathieu (ZywOo) Herbaut

Lotan ( Spinx) Giladi

Shahar (flameZ) Shushan

William (mezii) Merriman

FaZe

Håvard (rain) Nygaard

Helvijs (broky) Saukants

Finn (karrigan) Andersen

Robin (ropz) Kool

David (frozen) Čerňanský

When and where to watch

The Vitality vs FaZe quarter-final match at ESL Pro League Season 19 will take place on the 10 of May, 2024 at 7:30 pm. There are multiple ways to watch the match, however, official channels are the most trusted ones. The match will be broadcast on both, YouTube and Twitch. Here are the links for the live streams.