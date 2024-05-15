Why did Ubisoft cancel The Division Heartland?

According to a recent report by Ubisoft, their upcoming title 'The Division Heartland' has been canceled. The news comes straight from the earnings release report of Ubisoft which revealed that the company is cutting costs and redirecting its focus on other projects such as the Rainbow Six series and their forthcoming free-to-play shooter XDefiant, which they claim to be "bigger opportunities" in the long run.

Ubisoft announced that the team responsible for the shooter, Red Storm Entertainment Studio, is being reassigned to focus on other games like Rainbow Six and XDefiant. These titles are currently the company's top priorities.

Here's Ubisoft's official statement on the matter as given to Insider Gaming:

"After careful consideration, we have made the tough call to halt development on Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland, effective immediately. Our priority now is to support the talented team members at our Red Storm Entertainment studio, who will be transitioning to new projects within our company, including XDefiant and Rainbow Six."

The Division is a popular franchise from Ubisoft, having garnered a sizable fan base since its debut in 2016. The series expanded with a sequel, which was also well-received by fans. Since then, the title got a sequel which also was beloved by fans. However, this excitement went through the roof when Ubisoft announced The Division: Heartland back in 2021.

It was to be a free-to-play shooter that would be available on the last-gen as well as current-gen systems. Meaning, that the fans could enjoy the game on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and needless to say, PC. The shooter was in development for quite some time and was nearing its release with multiple beta testing phases since its first announcement.

The title was even rated in Taiwan, which led to many fans believing that the global launch was just around the corner increasing its hype.

However, after multiple delays and setbacks, Ubisoft has abandoned the project completely and this might just hint at the end of the The Division franchise.

That covers everything that you need to know about why Ubisoft has canceled their upcoming free-to-play game The Division Heartland.