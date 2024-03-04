Xbox Partner Preview 2024: Date and time, where to watch, and more

A brand new Xbox Partner showcase has been announced. Dubbed the Xbox Partner Preview, this event will air in just a few days - on March 6, 2024. The year has slowly started opening the floodgates to brand-new and exciting releases, and this showcase will consequently highlight what's on the horizon for Xbox players from third-party developers.

Additionally, Microsoft has revealed the games that are expected to make an appearance. Here's everything players need to know about the event, including its duration and livestream details.

When is the Xbox Partner Preview showcase and where to watch it?

The Xbox Partner Preview showcase event will air on March 6, 2024, at the following times:

10 AM PT

1 PM ET

6 PM GMT

11.30 PM IST

The live stream will be available across major broadcasting services, including YouTube and Twitch, on Xbox's official channel. In other words, when the video goes live, fans can tune in at the mentioned timings and begin watching.

The streams will be watchable at 4K 60 FPS on YouTube but 1080p 60 FPS on other platforms. To ensure gamers across many regions can enjoy the showcase, subtitles will be available in the following languages:

Players can switch the language on YouTube by selecting the gear icon and then from the subtitles menu. The showcase will last 30 minutes, and the games set to be featured will be coming to both Xbox and PC.

All Xbox Partner Preview expected games

Various publishers are involved with the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, including Battlefield creator EA and Resident Evil maker Capcom. Here are a few games set to be part of the showcase:

Tales of Kenzera: Zau - As the titular Zau, the young shaman must embark on a journey to become a powerful spiritual healer. This Metroidvania tale sees players utilize the Sun and Moon masks to defeat powerful foes that stand in their way.

As the titular Zau, the young shaman must embark on a journey to become a powerful spiritual healer. This Metroidvania tale sees players utilize the Sun and Moon masks to defeat powerful foes that stand in their way. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess - Revealed by Capcom last year, this is an intriguing action game deeply rooted in Japanese folklore and myths. As warriors, players will fight bizarre monsters and creatures from an isometric perspective.

Revealed by Capcom last year, this is an intriguing action game deeply rooted in Japanese folklore and myths. As warriors, players will fight bizarre monsters and creatures from an isometric perspective. The First Berserker: Khazan - A brand-new Soulslike looms overhead from Nexon as players become Khazan, the exiled general of Pell Los. Players will battle fearsome foes and seek revenge in fast-paced and challenging hack-and-slash combat.