"A lot of people don't have good intentions and want to destabilize": Charles Leclerc on his limited exposure to social media

Charles Leclerc claims he limits his social media exposure as a lot of people don't have good intentions. The driver claims he was a lot more active on social media platforms back in his F2 days but has reduced his usage after moving to F1.

F1 stars, like any other kind of celebrity, garner a lot of social media attention. While the majority show support for their favorite drivers, some fans take it too far. Leclerc recently requested that fans not show up at his personal residence over security concerns.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc

Thank you for the support and see you in Miami Third in the main race today. Nothing we could have done more.

The Ferrari driver claims to have a grip on his social media exposure and is very aware of his usage. Speaking to AS.com, Charles Leclerc said:

"When I post a song, I do look at the comments to see if they like it or think it's rubbish (laughs). In F2, I followed social networks a lot. But once you get to F1, your exposure is a thousand times higher. A lot of people don't have good intentions and want to destabilize. That's why I don't. I still manage (their accounts), I have people to create content, but I manage it."

Charles Leclerc praised by FIA press conference host

FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson lauded Charles Leclerc's exceptional performance at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP as 'outrageously brilliant'. Leclerc, the Monegasque driver, secured his first podium of the year while delivering two impressive qualifying performances.

Leclerc displayed remarkable consistency around Baku's street circuit, clinching pole position for both the sprint and main race. Although his 2023 campaign has been somewhat disappointing with two DNFs in the four races so far this year, Leclerc's performance in Baku was nothing short of spectacular.

Ferrari News 🐎 @FanaticsFerrari



"Do I think that with Fred I can become World Champion? I honestly feel that he is the right person to put Ferrari back in front."



"I have only been with Mattia and Fred, and I can say that the approach is very different. But I will not go into details."

Despite being at a disadvantage compared to his rivals, he was able to stave off a determined Fernando Alonso at the end of the race, ultimately finishing in third place.

Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Tom Clarkson praised Charles Leclerc's performance in Baku, saying:

"I would say Charles Leclerc is driving better than I have ever seen him. Those two qualifying pole positions this weekend - outrageously brilliant. And he's doing so many of the silly mistakes."

"There's two types of drivers - one who you have to push to be fast and then they crash, and the one's that crash, so you have to get them to slow down. And he's one of those. He's blindingly quick and so mature and confident."

With much of the season still to go, it will be interesting to follow Leclerc's progress.

