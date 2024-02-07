F1 driver claims to know about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move before the fiasco unfolded - “I knew he was signing”

Stake F1 driver Zhou Guanyu claims to have been aware of Lewis Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari in advance, even before the move materialized.

Lewis Hamilton made a shocking announcement last week when he decided to bring an end to his legendary 11-year stint at Mercedes. The Brit is now set to donn the red of Scuderia Ferrari in the 2025 season, making the upcoming campaign his last with Mercedes.

As the F1 world grapples with the blockbuster transfer, Stake F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has come forward with some intriguing claims regarding the transfer saga. Following the team's livery launch, the 24-year-old spoke to RacingNews365 where he touched on the subject of Lewis Hamilton's transfer.

The Chinese racer shed light on his prior awareness of Hamilton's transfer. Guanyu, who shares management personnel with the seven-time World Champion Marc Hynes, revealed:

“I know Marc, which is his [Hamilton’s] kind of management together with me. I text him before it, so I knew he was signing, it was a fact. I didn't tell anyone, but I was really shocked by the news.

"But I think the people back there [at Mercedes], it’s going to be even more shocking. I think as a driver, especially Lewis, I think he is seeing himself to retire as a Ferrari driver."

However, Guanyu acknowledged Lewis Hamilton's desire to end his career in Ferrari's iconic red. He said:

"It’s obviously very nice to have. I don't blame him for having this kind of feeling.

"People love to be retiring as a Ferrari driver, especially the World Champions but he announced it at the beginning of this season, which is still another season to go with his team, which is certainly a shock."

Valtteri Bottad reflects on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move

Stake F1 driver and Zhou Guanyu's teammate Valtteri Bottas also offered his perspective on Hamilton's transfer to the Italian giants.

Bottas, who teamed up with Lewis Hamilton for five seasons at Mercedes, expressed his surprise at the Briton's unprecedented transfer. He said during Stake F1's livery launch on Monday (via Reuters):

"I never thought it would happen. I thought in my mind he would stay at Mercedes but that’s Formula One. Things happen and I think that it’s good for him because he’s obviously made the decision and it’s a fresh, new start.

"It’s a big move in F1 which is going to create some movement as well on the drivers’ market for sure."

The Finnish driver emphasized the significance of Hamilton's move, noting its potential ramifications on the broader landscape of F1. He added:

"I thought in my mind he would stay at Mercedes but that’s Formula One. Things happen and I think that it’s good for him because he’s obviously made the decision and it’s a fresh, new start.

"It’s a big move in F1 which is going to create some movement as well on the drivers’ market for sure."

During their time together at Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas won five World Constructors' Championships. The Finnish driver won a total of ten races during his time with the Brackley-based outfit, securing a runner-up spot twice in those five seasons.