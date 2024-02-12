Ferrari using Lewis Hamilton's signing to poach Adrian Newey’s number 2 from Red Bull - Reports 

Ferrari are reportedly trying to poach Adrian Newey's number two Pierre Wache by using Lewis Hamilton's signing.

The Red Bull technical director has been one of the key reasons behind the team's recent dominance in the new regulations. Newey has been less active recently as he shifted his focus to other projects such as his road car project with the Austrian team. This led to Wache's role in the team becoming more prominent.

As reported by RacingNews365, Ferrari wants to make the 49-year-old Frenchman their long-term prospect in the team and use Lewis Hamilton's recent signing for the 2025 season to sway him away from their main rival.

Given the new engine regulations beginning in the 2026 season, the Prancing Horse would be hoping to get Wache from Red Bull and integrate him as soon as possible.

Fernando Alonso chimes in on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Fernando Alonso stated that he wishes his former McLaren teammate enjoys his experience of racing with the scarlet team given everything is more special with them.

Speaking with F1.com, the Aston Martin driver gave a few wise words to Hamilton ahead of his move to Ferrari in 2025. He said:

“I hope [Hamilton] enjoys the experience, it is a very special team. It is more special when you win and that’s the thing, you need to win and it’s a few years already that they have a very fast car and are fighting for big things. And maybe Lewis can bring that extra to fight for the championship, as I said the car is there.

He also added that he was left surprised by Lewis Hamilton's switch to the Italian team:

“It probably was a surprise, I will not lie, not because of the change itself, it was just because from the outside it seemed like he was very linked with Mercedes and very loyal to them and it was a little bit unexpected."

"But I don’t know the inside, I don’t know the reasons behind, I don’t know anything, I don’t know the stories so it’s more a question for him… It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago no?"